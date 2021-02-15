Market Live: Global N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market Can Deliver up to High CAGR over the next Few Years | COVID19 Impact Analysis | InForGrowth

N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global N-Methyl Pyrrolidone market for 2021-2026.

The “N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the N-Methyl Pyrrolidone industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

BASF

Ashland

LyondellBasell

Mitsubishi Chemical

Dupont

Eastman

Shandong Qingyun Changxin

Puyang MYJ

Binzhou Yuneng

Puyang Guangming

Zhejiang Realsun

Taizhou Yanling

Nanjing Jinlong. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Electronic Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade On the basis of the end users/applications,

Petrochemicals

Electronics

Paints & Coatings

Agrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals