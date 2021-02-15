Global In Vitro Diagnostic/IVD Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026 

Global In Vitro Diagnostic/IVD Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In Vitro Diagnostic/IVD market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global In Vitro Diagnostic/IVD market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Abbott Laboratories (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Johnson and Johnson (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

Sysmex Corporation (Japan)

bioMérieux (France)

DiaSorin (Italy)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (US)

Agilent Technologies (US)

QIAGEN (Germany)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Instruments

Reagents

Market segment by Application, split into

Diabetes

Oncology

Cardiology

Nephrology

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

