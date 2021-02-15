Global Water Treatment Agent Market 2021 to Witness Growth Based On Rising Incidence of economy Till 2025 | COVID19 Impact Analysis | InForGrowth

Water Treatment Agent Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Water Treatment Agent market for 2021-2026.

The “Water Treatment Agent Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Water Treatment Agent industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

BASF SE

Ecolab Inc.

Kemira OYJ

Solenis LLC

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Baker Hughes Incorporated

Lonza

DOW Chemical Company

Snf Floerger

Suez S.A.. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Coagulants & Flocculants

Corrosion Inhibitors

Scale Inhibitors

Biocides & Disinfectants

Chelating Agents

Anti-foaming Agents

PH Adjusters & Stabilizers

Others On the basis of the end users/applications,

Municipal

Power

Oil & Gas

Mining

Chemical

Food & Beverage

Pulp & Paper