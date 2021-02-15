Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Research Report 2026

Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Allied Express

AK Express

Aramex

FedEx

United Parcel Service

Interlink Express Parcels

One World Express

DTDC

TNT Express

DX Group

Deutsche Post DHL

ONS Express & Logistics

Dynamic Parcel Distribution (GeoPost)

Antron Express

City Link

Naparex

A1Express

Bring Couriers

Hermes Europe

Parcelforce Worldwide

General Logistics Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Air

Ship

Road

Market segment by Application, split into

Business-to-business (B2B)

Business-to-consumer (B2C)

Consumer-to-consumer (C2C)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

