Unmanned Air to Air Refueling Market Business Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends & Top Players by 2030

Air to air refueling which is also called aerial refueling is considered as a major air power force multiplier. Air to air refueling is an effective method of increasing the endurance, payload, and range of the aircraft by refueling the aircraft during flight. The aircraft which transfers the fuel is called the tanker whereas the aircraft which gets the fuel is called the receiver. The two main refueling systems are probe-and-drogue, which is simpler to adapt to existing aircraft, and the flying boom, which offers faster fuel transfer. Flying with less fuel and refueling in the air is more energy efficient. It is estimated that air to air refueling saves 35 to 45% in fuel costs. Air to air refueling system is categorized into manned air to refueling and unmanned air to air refueling.

Regions covered

North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa

Companies covered

Cobham Limited, Eaton, Airbus S.A.S., PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, GE, Safran, Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group, Draken International, BAE Systems, and Jeppesen.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Increasing defense budget of the countries, emergence of multirole aircraft tankers, and need for air to air refueling to support overseas deployment are some of the major factors which drive the unmanned air to air refueling market growth. However, high cost for installation may hinder the market growth. On the contrary, emergence of advance technologies such as smart drogue system present new pathways in the unmanned air to air refueling industry.

Increase in defense budget

Rise in defense budget has resulted in substantial demand for tanker aircrafts, especially in developing countries, further impacting the industry positively. In 2018-19, the defense budget of India was around USD 57 billion which was 5.66% higher from the previous year. Similarly, China’ defense budget rose by 8.1% in 2018 to USD 175 billion. High acceptance from military sector coupled with increasing defense budgets of various countries across the globe will primarily drive the industry growth.

Emergence of multirole aircraft tankers

Demand for special purpose military jets has witnessed a considerable rise over the past years. Moreover, emergence of multi-role aircraft tankers and their extensive usage owing to the benefits such as less fuel consumption will help in the growth of the unmanned air to air refueling market.

