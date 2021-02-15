Static Weapon Mounts Market Business Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends & Top Players by 2027

The global weapon mount market will grow significantly in upcoming years, owing to increase in demand due to modernization plans of countries for their forces. Weapon mount is an assembly which is use to hold a weapon such as guns, snipers, and others. Weapon mounts are of two types, which include static mount and non-static mount. Static mount is either directly mounted on the ground or fitted with the vehicle, whereas non-static weapon mount is portable, that is, it can change its position (axis), revolve, etc. New innovations in the laser weapons also paves the way for the growth of weapon mounts market as recently DRDO (India) conducted a test of a laser weapon mounted on a truck.

Regions covered

North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa

Companies covered

KONGSBERG, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd, Saab AB, BAE Systems, AEI Systems Ltd, CAPCO LLC, ISTEC SERVICES LTD, FN HERSTAL, and DILLON AERO.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Increase in terrorist activities across the globe, unresolving border issues between countries such as India & Pakistan, India & China, North Korea & South Korea, etc., arms race between countries, and disputes between country’s national forces are the factors which drive the global static weapon mount market. However, reduction in military budget is expected to hamper the growth of market. Rise in procurement of armored vehicles are opportunistic for growth of the global static weapon mount market.

Rise in procurement of armored vehicles

Procurement of armored vehicles have been rising across the globe. For instance, in December 2019, India announced its plans to procure 198 armored vehicles reconnaissance role. Further, countries are also upgrading their existing fleet of armored vehicles. Therefore, demand will rise for armored vehicles in the future and since such vehicles are majorly use static mounts for weapons, the demand of static weapon mounts will also increase parallelly, thereby drive the growth of the global static weapon mount market.

Increase in terrorist activities

In the recent years, terrorist activities have been increased across the globe. For instance, Europe which was considered as one of the peaceful and safest places on earth, has witnessed series of blasts in 2017. In addition, countries such as Yemen, Syria, Afghanistan are on the urge of civil war and foreign forces have been deployed in these countries which results into increase in military activities. Such increase in the terrorist activities is expected to create demand for static weapon mounts, thereby driving the growth of the static weapon mount market.

