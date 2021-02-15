Rotary-Wing Military Drones Market Top Manufacturers, Product Types s and Demand 2020-2027

Military drones are the combat version of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Military drones are used for number of missions such as surveillance, intelligence gathering, early warning, artillery & gunship guidance, and threat detection. In recent years, military drones have become advanced and are equipped with high quality video cameras, improved GPS system, bombs, precision guided missiles etc. Such improvements have made these drones much more lethal and thereby military drones or combat drones have being used widely in operations against terrorism, spying on other countries etc. For instance, USA used military drones to counter ISIS in Syria and killed its leader from Hellfire missile which was fired from combat drone. Military drones are categorized into Rotary-wing military drones and fixed wing military drones. Rotary-wing drones consist of 2 or 3 rotor blades, which revolve around a fixed part called rotor. Rotary-wing drones are of several types such as of one rotor (helicopter), 3 rotors (tricopter), 4 rotors (quadcopter), 6 rotor (hexacopter), 8 rotors (octocopter), and so on.

Regions covered

North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa

Companies covered

Thales Group, General Atomics, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Textron Inc., BAE Systems, AeroVironment Inc., and AeroVironment Inc.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Rise in use of drones for combat missions, increase in the role of rotary-wing military drones for ocean surveillance, and cost-effectiveness of rotary-wing military drones as compared to manned aircraft are some of the major factors that drive the growth of rotary-wing military drones market. However, lack of skilled manpower for operating the drones may hamper the rotary-wing military drones market. Although technological advancements such as increase in endurance limit can be opportunistic for the growth of rotary-wing military drones market.

Increase in use of drones for ocean surveillance

Low operational cost when compared with the manned surveillance aircraft of rotary-wing military drones have resulted in increase in use of such type of drones for the maritime ocean surveillance. In addition, rotary-wing military drones have high endurance as compared to other unmanned aerial vehicles, which is also contributing in the demand of rotary-wing military drones, and hence driving the growth of the global rotary-wing military drones market

