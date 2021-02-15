Global Freight Management System Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Summary – A new market study, “Global Freight Management System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026” has been featured on WiseGuy

According to this study, over the next five years the Freight Management System market will register a 8.5%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 13350 million by 2025, from $ 9638.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Freight Management System business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Freight Management System market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Freight Management System, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Freight Management System market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Freight Management System companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Baggage and Cargo Screening System

Security Monitoring System

Logistics Management System

Freight Operational Management System

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

3PLs

Forwarders

Brokers

Shippers

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

CEVA Logistics

Oracle

Descartes System Group

Manhattan Associates

Accenture

HighJump Software

JDA Software Group

CTSI – Global

United Parcel

DSV

DB Schenker

Riege Software

C.H. Robinson TMC

Werner Enterprises

SAP

MercuryGate

BluJay Solutions

Ceva Logistics UPS

Freight Management Systems, Inc. (FMS)

Retrans

ImageSoft

3GTMS

Magaya Corporation

DreamOrbit

Kuebix

FreightView

Linbis

McLeod Software

Logisuite

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Freight Management System market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Freight Management System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Freight Management System players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Freight Management System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Freight Management System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.