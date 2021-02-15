Global Infrared Imaging Market Report with Business Intelligence and Research Forecasts 2021-2026 | Fluke Corporation, Xenics, IRCAmeras LLC., L3 Technologies, Inc., LEONARDO DRS

Infrared imaging report is an outstanding resource of market info that provides recent as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2027. The base factors that are taken into account in this report include the market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises, the end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Depending on client’s demand, huge amount of business, product and market related information has been brought together via this report that eventually helps businesses create better strategies. While generating this Infrared imaging market report, markets on the local, regional as well as global level are explored.

The Global Infrared imaging Market accounted for USD 5.2 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

This report covers complete upcoming and present trends applicable to the market along with restrictions and drivers in the business development. It offers industry predictions for the forthcoming years. This research analyzes main markets and their sub-segments, evolving patterns and pressures on the industry, strategic perspectives and shifting situations of supply and demand, quantifies opportunities with the size of the market and forecasts the market, and monitors emerging developments/opportunities/challenges.

Competitive Landscape

The global infrared imaging market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Infrared imaging Market 2027 Top Players (Market Analysis, Opportunities, Demand, Forecasting)

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Axis Communications AB, C-THERMAL, Cox Communications, Inc., Zhejiang Dali Technology Co.,Ltd., EpiSensor, FLIR Systems, Inc., Fluke Corporation, Xenics, IRCAmeras LLC., L3 Technologies, Inc., LEONARDO DRS, New Imaging Technologies, Opgal, Princeton Infrared Technologies, Inc., Raptor Photonics, Sensors Unlimited, Sofradir, Tonbo Imaging, Infrared Imaging Services LLC., Red Current Ltd , Cascade Thermal Imaging, Inc., InfraRed Imaging Solutions Inc., InfraTec GmbH, among others.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global extended reality market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Component, Device Type, Industry Vertical, End-user, and Region.

Market Segmentation

The global infrared imaging market is segmented based on wavelength, technology, application, vertical and geographical segments.

Based on wavelength, the global infrared imaging market is segmented into near infrared (NIR), shortwave infrared (SWIR), mid-wave infrared (MWIR) and long-wave infrared (LWIR)

On the basis of technology, the global infrared imaging market is segmented into cooled infrared imaging and uncooled infrared imaging.

On the basis of application, the global infrared imaging market is segmented into security and surveillance, monitoring and inspection and detection. The monitoring and inspection segment is sub segmented into condition monitoring, structural health monitoring and quality control. The detection segment is sub segmented into gas detection, fire/flare detection and body temperature measurement.

On the basis of vertical, the global infrared imaging market is segmented into industrial and non-industrial. The industrial segment is sub segmented into automotive, aerospace, electronics & semiconductor, oil & gas, food & beverages, glass and others. The non-industrial segment is sub segmented into military and defense, civil infrastructure, medical and scientific research.

Based on geography, the global infrared imaging market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Global Infrared imaging Market Landscape

Market Ecosystem

Market Characteristics

Market Segmentation Analysis

Part 05: Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market Sizing 2018

Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027

Part 06: Customer Landscape

Part 07: Infrared imaging Market Regional Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Regional Comparison

Americas – Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027

EMEA – Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027

APAC – Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027

Part 08: Decision Framework

Part 09: Drivers And Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Part 10: Infrared imaging Market Trends

Part 11: Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape Disruption

Vendors Covered

Vendor Classification

Market Positioning Of Vendors

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue (demand and production) are available for 2020-2027. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and the key national markets by Technology, Component, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

Conclusion: The Infrared imaging Market report is a valuable source of guidance and direction. It is helpful for established businesses, new entrants in the Infrared imaging market as well as individuals interested in the market. New Investment Feasibility analysis is included in the report.

