Global Soda Drink Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019

The global Soda Drink market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Soda Drink volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Soda Drink market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Soda Drink in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Soda Drink manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Jones Soda

Reed’s Inc

Appalachian Brewing

Boylan Bottling

Wild Poppy Company

PepsiCo

The Coca-Cola Company

SIPP eco beverage

Crooked Beverage

The Original Craft Soda Company

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Natural

Organic

Segment by Application

Teenagers

Young Adults

Middle-Aged Adults