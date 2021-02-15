Global Soda Drink Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019

The global Soda Drink market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Soda Drink volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Soda Drink market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Soda Drink in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Soda Drink manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Jones Soda
Reed’s Inc
Appalachian Brewing
Boylan Bottling
Wild Poppy Company
PepsiCo
The Coca-Cola Company
SIPP eco beverage
Crooked Beverage
The Original Craft Soda Company
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Natural
Organic
Segment by Application
Teenagers
Young Adults
Middle-Aged Adults