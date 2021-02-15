. Global SILICONE ELASTOMERS Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Silicone Elastomers Market Overview

The global silicone elastomers market is accruing pervasively mainly due to the market penetration of 3D printing and usages of these elastomers in the field. Advantageous properties exhibited by silicone elastomers such as resistance to intense heat (temperature), environmental resistance, and low compression set to garner more market prominence.

Industries such as automotive, electrical & electronics, and health care are the major end-user industries of the silicone elastomer, generating huge demand worldwide. The augmenting demand is escalating the market growth on the global platform.

Recognizing the kind of traction, the market is garnering currently, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the global COVID-19 analysis on silicone elastomers market report is estimated to ascend enormously by 2023 registering a phenomenal CAGR during 2017 to 2023.

Additional factors supporting the market growth include increasing population, industrialization, and urbanization. Improving economic conditions worldwide foster the market growth, increasing consumers' purchasing power. Simultaneously increasing applications of silicone elastomers in the healthcare industry for manufacturing the medical devices and other products such as surgical devices, medical tubing, catheters, and keypads of medical equipment support the market growth.

On the other hand, poor abrasion and oil and petroleum resistance properties of silicone elastomers inhibit its market growth, restricting its usages. Nevertheless, the cost-effectiveness of the silicone would keep the demand for silicone elastomer up and help to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Silicone Elastomers Market Key Players:

The fervent players leading the global silicone elastomers market share include Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Momentive (US), DowDuPont (US), KCC Corporation (South Korea), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Reiss Manufacturing, Inc. (US), China National Bluestar (Group) Co., Ltd. (China), MESGO S.p.A. (Italy), Bentec Medical (US), ALLERGAN (Ireland), Specialty Silicone Products, Inc. (US), and Rogers Corporation (US).

.

