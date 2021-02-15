Global PERSONAL 3D PRINTERS Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

COVID-19 Impact on Global Personal 3D Printers Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

Personal 3D Printers market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Personal 3D Printers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Personal 3D Printers market is segmented into

Poly-jet

Fuse Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

Stereo Lithography

Others

Segment by Application, the Personal 3D Printers market is segmented into

Education

Entertainment

Jewellery

Architecture

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Personal 3D Printers market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Personal 3D Printers market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Personal 3D Printers Market Share Analysis

Personal 3D Printers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by manufacturers. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on production capacity, price, revenue of Personal 3D Printers by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on production, revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue, and the production capacity, price, revenue generated in Personal 3D Printers business, the date to enter into the Personal 3D Printers market, Personal 3D Printers product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

3D Systems, Inc.

Concept Laser GmbH

Arcam AB

Exone GmbH

Eos GmbH Electro Optical Systems

Optomec, Inc.

olidscape, Inc.

Slm Solutions GmbH

Stratasys Ltd.

