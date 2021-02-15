Digital Supply Chain Market to Explore Excellent Growth in Future

The delivery of digital media such as audio, video, electronic documents, and other information from one end to another end through electronic modes and multiple stages of transmission is called digital supply chain. It works in similar manner as the physical supply chain works for the delivery of physical goods from manufacturer to the end consumer. Digital media passes through several stages of processing to help the end consumer enjoy using devices of his/her own choice.

The demand for digital supply chain is expected to rise globally in the next 4-5 years, owing to various factors such as time and cost effectiveness, rise in usage of digital media devices, and improved service quality over the years. However, lack of security and hacking restrain the growth of the market. Moreover, high growth in market of e-commerce and rise in trend of Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to open new opportunities for the players operating in in the market.

The digital supply chain market is segmented into service, end user, and geography. By services, it is classified into consulting & planning, integration, professional, and support & maintenance. The end user segment is categorized into small & medium enterprises, and large enterprises. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Major players profiled into the report include IBM Corporation, HCL Technologies Ltd., SAP SE, Oracle, Wipro, Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, Tata Consulting Services Limited, and Emc Corporation.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the digital supply chain market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and to single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2017-2023 are provided to showcase the financial caliber of the market.

Porters Five Forces model and SWOT analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers participating in the market.

Value chain analysis provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain.

Digital Supply Chain Market Key Segmentation:

By Service

Consulting & Planning

Integration

Professional

Support & Maintenance

By End User

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China South Korea India Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Key Players

IBM Corporation

HCL Technologies Ltd.

SAP SE

Oracle

Wipro Limited

Accenture

Capgemini

Cognizant

Tata Consulting Services Limited

Emc Corporation

