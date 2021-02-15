Electronic Toll Collection Market to Explore Excellent Growth in Future

The global electronic toll collection market is expected to witness a steady growth due to increase in demand for effective traffic management at toll collection centers and reduced environmental pollution due to less congestion at toll plazas. The market is expected to witness considerable growth, especially in the emerging economies, owing to enhanced cashless facilities provided by ETC and rise in global awareness about the menace of vehicle pollution.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Electronic Toll Collection Market by Subsystem, Technology, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025, the global electronic toll collection market was valued at $6,855.5 million in 2017, and is projected to reach at $15,648.2 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Request Sample PDF with Insights of Electric Toll Collection Report at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/780

Electronic toll collection (ETC) system is a high-end technology, which facilitates collection of fees at highways. It automatically charges vehicles without requiring them to stop at the tolls. In addition, it aids in efficiently managing the traffic in highly congested areas, and facilitates the toll collection process by using the latest technological solutions such as GPS & GNSS toll collection and tracking solutions.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be a dominant player in the global electronic toll collection market, due to increase in demand for vehicles among citizens and rise in use of IoT in the automobile segment. Moreover, technological advancements in the automotive industry and government initiatives such as investment in R&D in electronic toll collection propel the growth of the market. For instance, on October 30, 2017, BMW Japan Corp. began installing DSRC ETC units as standard on all models sold in the country, including motorbikes. Japan witnesses highest penetration of ETC devices across the world, with almost 60 million active units. Unlike other DSRC domains in Europe, Asia, or South America, all units are embedded into the dashboard and come with a separate receiver to ensure line of sight with the gantry.

Enquire More About Electric Toll Collection Report at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/780

Based on subsystem, the radio-frequency identification (RFID) segment dominated the market in 2017, owing to its high adoption rate globally.

Key Findings of the Electronic Toll Collection Market:

In 2017, the RFID segment generated the highest revenue in the global electronic toll collection market.

In 2017, automated vehicle classification generated the highest revenue among the other subsystem types.

Based on application, highways dominated the market worldwide in 2017.

Major players operating in the global electronic toll collection market include Kapsch Group, Thales group, Toshiba Corporation, Raytheon, Conduent LLC, Siemens AG, TransCore LP, Cubic Transportation, Perceptics LLC, and EFKON GmbH.

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |