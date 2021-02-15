North America Music Streaming Market To Witness Massive Growth Of US$ 17.19 billion By 2027 With A CAGR Of 6.7% | Business Market Insights

The North America Music Streaming Market is expected to grow from US$ 10.05 billion in 2019 to US$ 17.19 billion by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027.As the digital music streaming platforms and websites are changing the musical scenario, music streaming is becoming popular in North America. The digital music market is accelerating as the consumers are attracted toward purchasing different contents which they can access for free. Due to increasing disposable income, the consumers are purchasing digital content. Spotify, Google, Pandora, SoundCloud, iHeartRadio, and Apple Music are some of the prominent digital music platform providers. The individuals are taking advantage of music streaming platforms provided by respective service providers for their enjoyment. Additionally, the availability of free-trial and paid subscriptions is playing a significant role in boosting the application of digital music platforms.

The scope of the digital music streaming websites is taking over the musical scenario. Owing to the availability of cloud technology, regional music offerings, increased smartphone adoption, advanced streaming applications, and lesser cost of data are some of the major aspects transforming the entire landscape of music streaming. Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music, iHeartRadio, Deezer, Amazon Music Unlimited, and YouTube Music are some of the prominent online music streaming services prevailing in the market. The application of music platforms is majorly adopted within the age group up of 18to 30years, as the individuals of this group are willing to invest high value on music streaming. Targeting new demographics would potentially raise service subscriptions and revenue of the providers. Factors such as demand for multiple digital music platforms and rising number of music subscribers will drive the growth of music streaming market.

The segmentation of the market by type, application, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts, key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (regional/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

Leading North America Music Streaming market Players: Amazon.com, Inc., iHeartMedia Inc., Apple, Inc., Spotify Technology S.A., and among others.

