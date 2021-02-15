Last-Mile Delivery Market and Business Status, Latest Technology, Demand, Industry Trends with Top Key Players United Parcel Service, XPO Logistics, FedEx Corporation and CEVA Logistics

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Last-Mile Delivery – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, The Global Last-Mile Delivery Market is expected to reach US$ 7.69 Bn in 2027, registering a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

In 2018, North America was accounted for the largest share in the last mile delivery market, and the Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the last mile delivery market. The market is experiencing steady growth with regards to the research and development activities, product innovations, investments, and technological integrations, and deployment in the current scenario and is anticipated to rise exponentially in the coming years. The market consists of some well-established players across the globe that cater to highly advanced technologies. The benefits of last-mile deliveries, which attracted parcel delivery and e-commerce players include reduced roadway congestion, improved safety, optimized route flexibility, reduced greenhouse gas emission, and overnight or one-day delivery. These factors are anticipated to propel the growth of last-mile delivery market.

CEVA Logistics AG DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG) DHL (Deutsche Post AG) DSV A/S FedEx Corporation GEODIS Kuehne + Nagel International AG Nippon Express Co., Ltd. XPO Logistics, Inc. United Parcel Service, Inc.

Continuous growth in the demand on-time delivery by the consumers

Customers are becoming sophisticated related to what they expect or demand from last-mile deliveries. In addition to this, many customers opt for instant or same-day delivery if these are available at affordable prices. With a rising demand for last-mile delivery and fulfillment of the same business and consumer packages within a specified timeframe, excellence in final mile deliveries has become critical. Fortunately, shippers, logistics, and technology providers’ look ahead to fulfill all expected demand of customers in timely through accepting innovative technologies designed for last-mile deliveries. This factor is expected to influence the growth of the last-mile delivery market.

Endless developments to evolve entire business trade

The outlook of last-mile delivery is changing rapidly. Technology stands at the center stage and transforming itself to become more responsive, lean, and capable able to fulfill all customer expectations. Many trucking companies are developing their supply chain and delivery process by accepting innovations. Some of the technologically driven trends which help in reforming the last-mile delivery consist of a mobile warehouse, gig economy and crowdsourcing applications, on-demand drivers, and robotization in the supply chain management. This trend is anticipated to provide prosperous opportunities to the market to grow in the region; thus, positively impacting the last mile delivery market.

