Global Gift Card Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2022

About Gift Card
Gift cards are virtual or physical cards that contain a prepaid value that can be used to avail products and services.
Technavio’s analysts forecast the global gift card market to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global gift card market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of e-gift cards and physical cards.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Gift Card Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
- Blackhawk Network
- First Data
- InComm
- Qwikcilver Solutions
- Worldpay
Market driver
- Increasing drive from the retail sector
Market challenge
- Gift cards perceived as impersonal physical items
Market trend
- Advent of mobility phenomenon
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
