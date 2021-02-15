Artificial Intelligence for Marketing Market – Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | IBM, Google, Salesforce.com, Amazon.com

The artificial intelligence technology is helping the transformation of the marketing departments, this allows marketing professionals to quick access to the insights. According to IBM, near about nearly 40% of CMOs are planning to reinvent customer experiences with AI. The customer-facing professionals and engage customers are getting directly in personalized experiences. The Salesforce revealed that AI will rase marketing at a rate of 257% in the coming two years. Near about 66% of marketing leaders consider artificial intelligence as a serious step for digital marketing strategies in FY 2020. With the increasing rate of consumer data it is becoming slightly challenging to deriving data for each consumer behavior. With the rapid development in machine learning and deep learning, AI helps in personalizing the marketing at a higher scale.

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title Artificial Intelligence for Marketing Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Artificial Intelligence for Marketing market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Artificial Intelligence for Marketing Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Major Players in This Report Include,

IBM Corporation (United States), Google Inc. (United States), Salesforce.com, Inc. (United States), Albert Technologies (Israel), Amazon.com, Inc. (United States), Intel Corporation (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), NVIDIA Corporation (United States), Sentient Technologies Holdings Ltd. (United States) and Oracle (United States).

Market Drivers

Increasing Number of Demand-Supply Gap in the Marketing Yield

Lack of Marketer’s Necessary Skills

Increasing Customer Demand for Quality Moments

Market Trend

Development in advanced algorithms allows companies to experiment with AI technology to provide high computational capabilities in the massive volume of data generated. Along with that adoption of artificial intelligence in marketing is majorly from medium and large size organizations. These organizations have opted for intelligent marketing campaigns.

Restraints

Required More Cost as Compare to the Traditional Marketing Methods

Opportunities

Growing Demand in North America Regions Because of Increasing Number of Small and Medium Size Organizations

There are Strong Opportunities to Enhance the Marketing Strategies and Services, Because of that Companies are Switching Towards Technology Adoption in Market

The Global Artificial Intelligence for Marketing Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Analytics Application, Process Automation, Security & Risk Management, Marketing Management, Others), Technology (Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision, Context-Aware Computing), Industry Verticals (BFSI, Retail & E-Commerce, Government, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Commercial Organization, Others), Organizations Size (Small Size Organizations, Medium Size Organizations, Large Size Organizations), Offerings (Software (Cloud-Based and On-Premise), Services (Managed and Professional Services))

Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and changing dynamics due to COVID Impact and Economic Slowdown globally.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Artificial Intelligence for Marketing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Artificial Intelligence for Marketing market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Artificial Intelligence for Marketing Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Artificial Intelligence for Marketing

Chapter 4: Presenting the Artificial Intelligence for Marketing Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Artificial Intelligence for Marketing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Artificial Intelligence for Marketing Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Artificial Intelligence for Marketing Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

