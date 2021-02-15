2-Shot Injection Molding Market 2021 Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Research, Growth by Evco Plastics, Gemini Group, Nyloncraft, Rogan Corporation, Yomura Technologies till 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

2-shot injection molding is a manufacturing process where two different types of plastic resins are used to mold a part in a single operation cycle. The two types can be two plastic of varying colors or other types i.e., hard and soft plastic, molded in a single part. 2-Shot Injection Molding Machine has additional benefits over the conventional molding machines, including increased durability of components, complex designs, parts with enhanced aesthetics and appearance, and higher quality. The machine also allows high repeatability, making it suitable for different mold types of parts and is preferred in mass production to maintain consistent quality.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The 2-shot injection molding market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as the growth of the automobile industry, industrial machinery, building, and construction, etc. which employ products produced from the 2-Shot Injection Molding machine. Moreover, the healthcare sector’s growth due to the rise in the number of hospitals combined with the increase in the aging population has increased the demand for dental products, and medical products provide a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the 2-shot injection molding market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global 2-Shot Injection Molding Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the 2-shot injection molding market with detailed market segmentation application, and geography. The global 2-shot injection molding market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading 2-shot injection molding market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global 2-shot injection molding market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of application, the global 2-shot injection molding market is divided into medical, automotive, consumer goods, industrial, packaging and electrical & electronics.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global 2-shot injection molding market based on various segments. It also provides marketsize and forecast estimates from the year 2018to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The 2-shot injection molding market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

`The report analyzes factors affecting the 2-shot injection molding market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the marketduring the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the 2-shot injection molding market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the 2-shot injection molding market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the marketwere acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of marketplayers. The marketpayers from 2-shot injection molding market is anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for 2-shot injection molding in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the 2-shot injection molding market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and marketstrategies in the 2-shot injection molding market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Bemis Manufacturing Company

Biomedical Polymers Inc.

Carclo Technical Plastics

Evco Plastics

Gemini Group, Inc.

Nyloncraft, Inc.,

Rogan Corporation

Yomura Technologies

