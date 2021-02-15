FCC Catalyst and Additives Market 2021 Business Growth, Development Factors, Application and Future Prospects by Axens, BASF SE, HCpect, Sinopec, W.R. Grace and Co etc. till 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts and additives in small quantity are injected into the FCC units for enhancing the specific yields, product quality and for reducing the emissions from refrigerators. Zeolite molecular sieve is the main component of the FCC catalyst and additives. It is an active ingredient in the functional process of catalysts. Platinum metal & palladium metal are some other ingredients that are present in FCC catalyst and additives. The major raw materials for the manufacture of FCC catalyst and additives are kaolin, sodium aluminate and others.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The use of FCC catalyst and additives in the production of vacuum glass oil, residual and others drives the market for FCC catalyst and additives. Besides this, the use of FCC catalyst and additives for the production of propylene for the growing petrochemical industry, also supports the growth of FCC catalyst and additives market. However, the physical hazards caused by the FCC catalysts and additives under extremely high temperatures and dust formation restricts the fruitful growth of the FCC catalysts and additives market. The development policies and plans together with technological up gradation is expected to boost the market for FCC catalysts and additives in the near future.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global FCC Catalysts and Additives Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemicals and Materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the FCC catalysts and additives market with detailed market segmentation by product, application and geography. The global FCC catalysts and additives market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading FCC catalysts and additives market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global FCC catalysts and additives market is segmented on the basis of product and application. On the basis of product, the FCC catalysts and additives market is segmented into octane number improving agent, light olefins enhancing agent, sulphur reducing agent, metal passivation agent and others. As per application the market is bifurcated into vacuum gas oil, residue and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global FCC catalysts and additives market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The FCC catalysts and additives market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

`The report analyzes factors affecting the FCC catalysts and additives market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the FCC catalysts and additives market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the FCC catalysts and additives market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from FCC catalysts and additives market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for FCC catalysts and additives market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the FCC catalysts and additives market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the FCC catalysts and additives market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Albemarle Corporation

Axens

BASF SE

ExxonMobil Chemical Company

Grace Catalysts Technologies

HCpect

Johnson Matthey

Sinopec

The China National Petroleum Corporation

W.R. Grace and Co.

