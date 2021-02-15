Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Global Expansion by Key Segments and Industry Dynamics From 2021 to 2026

“The Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market size was valued at US$ 728.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% for the forecast period ending 2027 reaching a Market value of US$ XX Mn.”

The Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, the impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market is split by Type and by Applications. For the period 2015-2026, the growth among segments provides accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Report Scope from a business-objective perspective includes an understanding required for formulating business strategies like:

New product launch

New client acquisition

New opportunity mapping (market level and geography level)

Competitive benchmarking

Cost optimization strategies

Inorganic expansion plans

Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market: Players Segment Analysis (Company and Product introduction, Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin):

DHL Group

DSV (Denmark)

DSC Logistics.

FedEx Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market: Product Type Segment Analysis (Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2016-2026):

Transportation

Warehousing

Value-Added Services

Others

Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market: Application Segment Analysis (Consumption Volume and Market Share 2016-2026; Downstream Customers and Market Analysis):

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

Food & Beverages

Others

Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Consumption Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2016-2026):

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

[United States, Canada, Mexico] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland] Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

[GCC, North Africa, South Africa] Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Various factors are responsible for the market’s growth trajectory, which are studied at length in the report. In addition, the report lists down the restraints that are posing threat to the global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market. It also gauges the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat from new entrants and product substitute, and the degree of competition prevailing in the market. The influence of the latest government guidelines is also analyzed in detail in the report. It studies the Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market’s trajectory between forecast periods.

Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Research Report 2021 – 2026 (Table of Content)

Chapter 1. Research Objective

1.1 Objective, Definition & Scope

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Insights and Growth – Relevancy Mapping

1.4 Data mining & efficiency

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Overview

2.2 Interconnectivity & Related markets

2.3 Ecosystem Map

2.4 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Business Segmentation

2.5 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Geographic Segmentation

2.6 Competition Outlook

2.7 Key Statistics

Chapter 3. Strategic Analysis

3.1 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Revenue Opportunities

3.2 Cost Optimization

3.3 Covid19 aftermath – Analyst view

3.4 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Digital Transformation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 DROC

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Market Impacting Trends

4.4 Porter’s 5-force Analysis

4.5 Market News – By Segments

Chapter 5. Segmentation & Statistics

5.1 Segmentation Overview

5.2 Demand Forecast & Market Sizing

Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market by Product Type 2019 – 2026 Transportation Warehousing Value-Added Services Others

Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market by Application 2019 – 2026 Automotive Consumer Electronics Healthcare Industrial Aerospace & Defense Food & Beverages Others



Chapter 6. Market Use case studies

Chapter 7. KOL Recommendations

Chapter 8. Investment Landscape

8.1 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Investment Analysis

8.2 Market M&A

8.3 Market Fund Raise & Other activity

Chapter 9. Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market – Competitive Intelligence

9.1 Company Positioning Analysis

9.1.1 Positioning – By Revenue

9.1.2 Positioning – By Business Score

9.1.3 Legacy Positioning

9.2 Competitive Strategy Analysis

9.2.1 Organic Strategies

9.2.2 Inorganic Strategies

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

DHL Group

DSV (Denmark)

DSC Logistics.

FedEx Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

Company Profile data includes:

Company Overview

Performance Overview

Products / Services Overview

Recent Development and other Analysis

Chapter 11. Appendix

