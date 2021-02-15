Global INFLIGHT CATERING SERVICE Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Global Inflight Catering Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Inflight Catering Service market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Inflight Catering Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

Abby’s Aircraft Catering Service

Air Culinaire Worldwide

Air Fayre

Air Gourmet

DNATA

Emirates Flight Catering

Do & Co

Flying Food Group

Gate Gourmet

Journey Group Pls

LSG Sky Chefs

Newrest Catering

SAAC Ltd

SATS

UpperSky Catering

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Premium Service

Economic Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Economy Class

Business Class

First Class

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

