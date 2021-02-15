AI in Cyber Security Market Experiences a Noticeable Growth with Key Dynamics at High CAGR value

“The AI in Cyber Security Market size was valued at US$ 0.023 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.7% for the forecast period ending 2026 reaching a Market value of US$ XX Bn.”

The AI in Cyber Security market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, the impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

AI in Cyber Security market is split by Type and by Applications. For the period 2015-2026, the growth among segments provides accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Report Scope from a business-objective perspective includes an understanding required for formulating business strategies like:

New product launch

New client acquisition

New opportunity mapping (market level and geography level)

Competitive benchmarking

Cost optimization strategies

Inorganic expansion plans

AI in Cyber Security Market: Players Segment Analysis (Company and Product introduction, AI in Cyber Security Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin):

Accenture

Capgemini

Cognizant

HCL Technologies Limited

Wipro

AI in Cyber Security Market: Product Type Segment Analysis (Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2016-2026):

By Component (Solution, Services)

By Service (Professional Services, Design and Integration, Risk and Threat Assessment, Consulting,

Training and Education, Support and Maintenance, Managed Security Services)

By Offering/Solutions (Identity and Access Management, Threat Detection and Prevention (Unified Threat Management and Threat Mitigation), Security and Vulnerability Management, DDoS Mitigation, Next Generation Firewall, IDS/IPS, Security Information and Event , Management, Email Security, Endpoint Security)

By Security Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Others)

By Deployment (Cloud, On- Premise)

AI in Cyber Security Market: Application Segment Analysis (Consumption Volume and Market Share 2016-2026; Downstream Customers and Market Analysis):

Aerospace, defense, and Intelligence

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Public Utility

IT and Telecommunication

AI in Cyber Security Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Consumption Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2016-2026):

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

[United States, Canada, Mexico] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland] Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

[GCC, North Africa, South Africa] Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Various factors are responsible for the market’s growth trajectory, which are studied at length in the report. In addition, the report lists down the restraints that are posing threat to the global AI in Cyber Security market. It also gauges the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat from new entrants and product substitute, and the degree of competition prevailing in the market. The influence of the latest government guidelines is also analyzed in detail in the report. It studies the AI in Cyber Security market’s trajectory between forecast periods.

Global AI in Cyber Security Market Research Report 2021 – 2026 (Table of Content)

Chapter 1. Research Objective

1.1 Objective, Definition & Scope

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Insights and Growth – Relevancy Mapping

1.4 Data mining & efficiency

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1 AI in Cyber Security Market Overview

2.2 Interconnectivity & Related markets

2.3 Ecosystem Map

2.4 AI in Cyber Security Market Business Segmentation

2.5 AI in Cyber Security Market Geographic Segmentation

2.6 Competition Outlook

2.7 Key Statistics

Chapter 3. Strategic Analysis

3.1 AI in Cyber Security Market Revenue Opportunities

3.2 Cost Optimization

3.3 Covid19 aftermath – Analyst view

3.4 AI in Cyber Security Market Digital Transformation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 DROC

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Market Impacting Trends

4.4 Porter’s 5-force Analysis

4.5 Market News – By Segments

Chapter 5. Segmentation & Statistics

5.1 Segmentation Overview

5.2 Demand Forecast & Market Sizing

Global AI in Cyber Security Market by Product Type 2019 – 2026 By Component (Solution, Services) By Service (Professional Services, Design and Integration, Risk and Threat Assessment, Consulting, Training and Education, Support and Maintenance, Managed Security Services) By Offering/Solutions (Identity and Access Management, Threat Detection and Prevention (Unified Threat Management and Threat Mitigation), Security and Vulnerability Management, DDoS Mitigation, Next Generation Firewall, IDS/IPS, Security Information and Event , Management, Email Security, Endpoint Security) By Security Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Others) By Deployment (Cloud, On- Premise)

Global AI in Cyber Security Market by Application 2019 – 2026 Aerospace, defense, and Intelligence Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Healthcare Manufacturing Retail Public Utility IT and Telecommunication



Chapter 6. Market Use case studies

Chapter 7. KOL Recommendations

Chapter 8. Investment Landscape

8.1 AI in Cyber Security Market Investment Analysis

8.2 Market M&A

8.3 Market Fund Raise & Other activity

Chapter 9. AI in Cyber Security Market – Competitive Intelligence

9.1 Company Positioning Analysis

9.1.1 Positioning – By Revenue

9.1.2 Positioning – By Business Score

9.1.3 Legacy Positioning

9.2 Competitive Strategy Analysis

9.2.1 Organic Strategies

9.2.2 Inorganic Strategies

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Accenture

Capgemini

Cognizant

HCL Technologies Limited

Wipro

Company Profile data includes:

Company Overview

Performance Overview

Products / Services Overview

Recent Development and other Analysis

Chapter 11. Appendix

