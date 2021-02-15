Automotive Smart Antenna Market 2021 Key Trends Shows Rapid Growth by 2026

“The Automotive Smart Antenna Market size was valued at US$ 2421.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3% for the forecast period ending 2026 reaching a Market value of US$ 6945.4 Mn.”

The Automotive Smart Antenna market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, the impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Automotive Smart Antenna market is split by Type and by Applications. For the period 2015-2026, the growth among segments provides accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Report Scope from a business-objective perspective includes an understanding required for formulating business strategies like:

New product launch

New client acquisition

New opportunity mapping (market level and geography level)

Competitive benchmarking

Cost optimization strategies

Inorganic expansion plans

Automotive Smart Antenna Market: Players Segment Analysis (Company and Product introduction, Automotive Smart Antenna Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin):

DENSO CORPORATION

Continental AG

Ficosa Internacional SA

HARADA INDUSTRY CO.

LTD.

TE Connectivity

Airgain.

Calearo Antenne SPA

HARMAN International

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Hirschmann Car Communication

Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG

INPAQ TECHNOLOGY Co.

Ltd

KATHREIN SE

Laird

LOROM INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD.

MD ELEKTRONIK

PulseLarsen Electronics

SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG

Yokowo co.

ltd.

WISI Group among others.

Automotive Smart Antenna Market: Product Type Segment Analysis (Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2016-2026):

By Frequency (High Frequency (0- 800 MHz), Very High Frequency (800 MHz- 2.5 GHz), Ultra-High Frequency (2.5 GHz- 6 GHz))

By Component (Transceivers, Electric Control Unit (ECU), Others)

Automotive Smart Antenna Market: Application Segment Analysis (Consumption Volume and Market Share 2016-2026; Downstream Customers and Market Analysis):



Internal combustion engines (ICE) vehicles

Electric vehicles (EV)

Automotive Smart Antenna Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Consumption Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2016-2026):

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

[United States, Canada, Mexico] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland] Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

[GCC, North Africa, South Africa] Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Various factors are responsible for the market’s growth trajectory, which are studied at length in the report. In addition, the report lists down the restraints that are posing threat to the global Automotive Smart Antenna market. It also gauges the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat from new entrants and product substitute, and the degree of competition prevailing in the market. The influence of the latest government guidelines is also analyzed in detail in the report. It studies the Automotive Smart Antenna market’s trajectory between forecast periods.

Global Automotive Smart Antenna Market Research Report 2021 – 2026

Chapter 1. Research Objective

1.1 Objective, Definition & Scope

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Insights and Growth – Relevancy Mapping

1.4 Data mining & efficiency

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1 Automotive Smart Antenna Market Overview

2.2 Interconnectivity & Related markets

2.3 Ecosystem Map

2.4 Automotive Smart Antenna Market Business Segmentation

2.5 Automotive Smart Antenna Market Geographic Segmentation

2.6 Competition Outlook

2.7 Key Statistics

Chapter 3. Strategic Analysis

3.1 Automotive Smart Antenna Market Revenue Opportunities

3.2 Cost Optimization

3.3 Covid19 aftermath – Analyst view

3.4 Automotive Smart Antenna Market Digital Transformation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 DROC

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Market Impacting Trends

4.4 Porter’s 5-force Analysis

4.5 Market News – By Segments

Chapter 5. Segmentation & Statistics

5.1 Segmentation Overview

5.2 Demand Forecast & Market Sizing

Global Automotive Smart Antenna Market by Product Type 2019 – 2026 By Frequency (High Frequency (0- 800 MHz), Very High Frequency (800 MHz- 2.5 GHz), Ultra-High Frequency (2.5 GHz- 6 GHz)) By Component (Transceivers, Electric Control Unit (ECU), Others)

Global Automotive Smart Antenna Market by Application 2019 – 2026 Internal combustion engines (ICE) vehicles Electric vehicles (EV)



Chapter 6. Market Use case studies

Chapter 7. KOL Recommendations

Chapter 8. Investment Landscape

8.1 Automotive Smart Antenna Market Investment Analysis

8.2 Market M&A

8.3 Market Fund Raise & Other activity

Chapter 9. Automotive Smart Antenna Market – Competitive Intelligence

9.1 Company Positioning Analysis

9.1.1 Positioning – By Revenue

9.1.2 Positioning – By Business Score

9.1.3 Legacy Positioning

9.2 Competitive Strategy Analysis

9.2.1 Organic Strategies

9.2.2 Inorganic Strategies

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Company Profile data includes:

Company Overview

Performance Overview

Products / Services Overview

Recent Development and other Analysis

Chapter 11. Appendix

