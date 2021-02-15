Neo and Challenger Bank Market to Set New Growth Story | N26, Pockit, Ubank, Monzo Bank

AMA Research recently released a comprehensive study of 150+ pages on ‘Neo and Challenger Bank’ market with detailed insights on growth factors. Post covid scenario and competitive strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Atom Bank (United Kingdom), Movencorp (United States), Starling Bank (United Kingdom), MyBank (China), WeBank (China),Simple Finance Technology (United States),BPCE (France),N26 (Germany), Pockit (United Kingdom), Ubank (Australia), Monzo Bank (United Kingdom), Holvi Bank (Finland),Hello Bank (France) , Koho Bank (Canada),Rocket Bank (Bangladesh), Digibank (India), Timo (Vietnam),Jibun (Tokyo), Jenius (Indonesia) etc.

Neo & challenger bank are also known as Digital challenger bank, is a new type of digital bank that exists without any branches. Neo & Challenger Banks are 100% digital, hence simplifying the financial world, creating a customer centric approach to services, and transforming the way banking is viewed by the public and the market. This banks are gaining customer attention as they deliver larger returns on equity and charge low interest rate on loans offered as compared to those prominent traditional banks. Additionally, offers greater flexibility when it comes to lending through streamlined operations and cost. Neo Banks are basically reinventing the practices and processes associated with traditional banking to make process more convenient for the customers as complete operations can be handled with the help of the mobile. Moreover, favorable government conditions and increasing fad for digitization will fuel the market for this banks.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Neo Bank, Challenger Bank {Small Challenger, Large Challenger}), Application (PersonalÂ , Business)

Market Trend

Inclination towards mobile banking and Fad for reckless transactions

Restraints

Being Online Only Maybe Insufficient to Maintain Strong Customer Relationship

Good Customer Experience is Hard to Build and Harder to Maintain

Opportunities

Enhanced interest for Digitization and Convenient operations based on mobile platform

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

