Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market to Witness Stunning Growth | PayPal, Fidor Bank, Moven

AMA Research recently released a comprehensive study of 150+ pages on ‘Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS)’ market with detailed insights on growth factors. Post covid scenario and competitive strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are SolarisBank (Germany), PayPal (United States), Fidor Bank (Germany), Moven (United States), Prosper Marketplace (United States), Braintree (United States), Coinbase (United States), GoCardless (United Kingdom), Oanda Corporation (United States), Currency Cloud (United Kingdom), Intuit (United States), Gemalto (The Netherlands) and Invoicera (India) etc.

Banking-as-a-service (BaaS) is a process that is an endwise process where third parties such as (FinTech, developers, non-FinTech, etc.) can easily access and perform the financial services capabilities without any interference and developing them originally. These services also enable third parties to reconnect with the main systems of financial services providers so that they can establish a banking services infrastructure through an application programming interface (API). Moreover, it aims to integrate third partiesâ€™ capabilities with financial services providers into a comprehensive process to complete a financial transaction seamlessly and effectively. Furthermore, the service providers in this market third parties can build their own banking offerings with the use of BaaS APIs on top of the banking providersâ€™ regulated infrastructure. For instance, In United Kingdom, API calls have surged over the last year, from roughly one million a month in May 2018 to more than 66.7 million in June this year and also keep on continuing and making the market grow in forecasted periods.

Market Segmentation

by Type (API-based Bank-as-a-Service, Cloud-based Bank-as-a-Service (Infrastructure as a service (IaaS), Banking as a platform (BaaP), FinTech SaaS, Humans as a service (HuaaS))), Application (Banking, Online Banks), Banking Platforms (Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking), Banking Mode (Online Banking, Mobile Banking), Service Type (Individual Banking, Business Banking, Digital Banking, Loans)

What’s Trending in Market: The rising adoption of retail banking, as well as the third-party registrations in the UK and EU for open banking access, has unlocked capabilities towards baking as a service. For example, the retail lending in India has a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2% over the FY2013 among emerging markets and thus improving the standard of BaaS from a different genre.

Market Drivers

Cumulating Demand for Digital Money among People has Increased the Market Potential of the BaaS

Rising Fame of Internet Banking is making its way to Drive the Industry Parameters

Market Trend

Restraints

High Concern Related To Security and Fraud in this Market

Issues Generating while Obtaining Licenses and Regulatory Compliance

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Extracts from TOC

1 Study Coverage

Industry Definition

…..

Executive Summary

Global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate

Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario

Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc] Global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025) Market Size by Type

Global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Revenue by Type

Global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Volume by Type

Global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Price by Type

Market Size by Application (2014-2025)

Global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume

Manufacturers Profiles Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

