Piston Engines Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants Gobler Hirthmotoren, JABIRU France

AMA Research recently released a comprehensive study of 150+ pages on ‘Piston Engines’ market with detailed insights on growth factors. Post covid scenario and competitive strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Gobler Hirthmotoren GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), JABIRU France (France), VITTORAZI MOTORS (Italy), Sodemo Aero Engine Products, Austro Engine GmbH (Austria), CORS-AIR MOTORS (Italy), VENTURA ULM (France), Pure Power fm Maro Srl, MINARI ENGINES (Italy), Rotax Aircraft Engines (Austria) and SIMONINI Racing srl (Italy) etc.
A piston engine is a reciprocating engine which uses reciprocating piston to convert pressure into rotary motion which in turn drive the vehicle. Recently, there has been introduction of technically advanced engine such as variable valve technology (VVT), turbocharger technology as well as common rail direct injection (CRDI) which are capable in producing high power and torque desired for luxury vehicles, which in turn supplemented the growth of piston engine. Additionally, stringent regulatory norms led to introduction of lightweight vehicles, which further provide a lucrative opportunity for OEMs to cash on.
Market Segmentation
by Type (2-stroke, 4-stroke), Application (ULM, Paramotors, Light Aircraft, Helicopter, UAVS, Ultralight Trikes, Others), Capacity (<5L, 5.1L-10L, >10L), Fuel Type (Diesel, Gasoline, Others)
Market Drivers
- Growing Automobile Production Worldwide
- Rising Demand for Engine Downsizing
Market Trend
- Rising Demand for High Torque and Power Engines to be Use in premium Cars
- Rising Demand for Engine with Less Emission
Restraints
- High Cost of Piston Engines in Aftermarket
- Growing Demand of Electrical Vehicles
Opportunities
- Growing Automobile Sales in Asia Pacific
- Introduction of Technically Advanced Piston Engines
Challenges
- Strict Regulatory Frameworks Regarding Reduction of Carbon Footprints
- Complexity
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
Extracts from TOC
1 Study Coverage
Industry Definition
…..
- Executive Summary
Global Piston Engines Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate
Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario
- Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc]
- Global Piston Engines Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025)
- Market Size by Type
Global Piston Engines Revenue by Type
Global Piston Engines Volume by Type
Global Piston Engines Price by Type
- Market Size by Application (2014-2025)
Global Piston Engines Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume
- Manufacturers Profiles
- Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
