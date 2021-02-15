Fan Clutch Market to See Major Growth by 2025 |ACDelco, Aisin Seiki, Mahle Behr

AMA Research recently released a comprehensive study of 150+ pages on ‘Fan Clutch’ market with detailed insights on growth factors. Post covid scenario and competitive strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Hayden Automotive (United States), APDTY (United States), ACDelco (United States), Aisin Seiki (Japan), Mahle Behr GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany), Kendrion Markdorf GmbH (Germany), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Guangzhou Fengming Auto Parts Co., Ltd. (China), Jinan Bestar INC. (China) and Germax Automotive Parts Co., Ltd. (China) etc.

A fan clutch is a thermostatic device functioning based on the temperature that is located in the vehicle directly behind the radiator. It also checks the current cooling necessities and in additional air through the radiator if necessary. It also controls speed because of their ability to provide a high amount of air and better fuel economy.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Friction, Hysteresis, Toothed), Application (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle), Operation Type (Electromagnetic, Mechanical), Distribution Channel (OEMs, Aftermarket), Material (Cast iron, Aluminum, Steel, Alloy, Others)

Market Trend

Demand for Hi-tech Fan Clutches

Market Drivers

Growing Demand in Efficient and Noiseless Vehicles

Increasing Awareness for Low Fuel Consumption among People

Opportunities

Increasing Demand in High-Performance Racing Cars Leads to the Growth of Noiseless Fan Clutches over the Forecast Period.

Restraints

Excessive Speed and Force Stop of Vehicle Can Damage the Fan Clutch

Challenges

Decrease in Power, Acceleration, and Fuel Efficiency

Vehicle Overheating

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

