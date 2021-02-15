Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Market Size, Share, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2026  

M-commerce (mobile commerce) is the buying and selling of goods and services through wireless handheld devices such as cellular telephone and personal digital assistants (PDAs).

The M-Commerce market is expected to grow with increasing number of smartphones, tablets and other internet enabled devices.

Also Read.: https://wiseguy45.over-blog.com/2021/02/global-world-massage-machine-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2020-2026.html

In 2018, the global Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) development in United States, Europe and China.

Also Read.: http://wiseguy124.alltdesign.com/global-oxygen-scavenger-market-research-report-2020-2026-18046882

The key players covered in this study

Ericsson

Google

Gemalto

IBM

MasterCard

Oxygen8

Mopay

PayPal

Also Read.: https://telegra.ph/Global-World-Massage-Machine-Market-Research-Report-2020-2026-02-03

Visa

SAP

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Premium SMS

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Direct Carrier Billing

Wireless Application Protocol (WAP)

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Retailing

Billing

Also Read.: http://wiseguy125.designertoblog.com/27855325/global-oxygen-scavenger-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2020-2026

Ticketing Services

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Also Read.: http://wiseguy124.total-blog.com/global-oxygen-scavenger-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2020-2026-22897321

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Sales :+91 935 903 8374

Human Resource:+91 20-48532201

Mail :[email protected]