Updates on GaN Power Device Market Demonstrates an Astonishing Growth with Key Players

“The GaN Power Device Market size was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.5% for the forecast period ending 2026 reaching a Market value of US$ XX Mn.”

The GaN Power Device market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, the impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

GaN Power Device market is split by Type and by Applications. For the period 2015-2026, the growth among segments provides accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Report Scope from a business-objective perspective includes an understanding required for formulating business strategies like:

New product launch

New client acquisition

New opportunity mapping (market level and geography level)

Competitive benchmarking

Cost optimization strategies

Inorganic expansion plans

GaN Power Device Market: Players Segment Analysis (Company and Product introduction, GaN Power Device Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin):

Cree Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Qorvo

MACOM Technology Solutions

Microsemi Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Efficient Power Conversion (EPC)

GaN Systems Inc.

Navitas Semiconductor

Toshiba Corporation

Ganpower International Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Ampleon

and Sumitomo Electric Industries

Ltd.

GaN Power Device Market: Product Type Segment Analysis (Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2016-2026):

By Device Type (Power Device, RF Power Device)

By Voltage Range (>600 Volt, 200–600 Volt, <200 Volt)

GaN Power Device Market: Application Segment Analysis (Consumption Volume and Market Share 2016-2026; Downstream Customers and Market Analysis):

By Application (Radio Frequency, Power Drives, Supply and Inverter, Others)

By End-use Industry (Telecommunications, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Others (Healthcare and Industrial))

GaN Power Device Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Consumption Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2016-2026):

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

[United States, Canada, Mexico] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland] Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

[GCC, North Africa, South Africa] Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Various factors are responsible for the market’s growth trajectory, which are studied at length in the report. In addition, the report lists down the restraints that are posing threat to the global GaN Power Device market. It also gauges the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat from new entrants and product substitute, and the degree of competition prevailing in the market. The influence of the latest government guidelines is also analyzed in detail in the report. It studies the GaN Power Device market’s trajectory between forecast periods.

Global GaN Power Device Market Research Report 2021 – 2026 (Table of Content)

Chapter 1. Research Objective

1.1 Objective, Definition & Scope

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Insights and Growth – Relevancy Mapping

1.4 Data mining & efficiency

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1 GaN Power Device Market Overview

2.2 Interconnectivity & Related markets

2.3 Ecosystem Map

2.4 GaN Power Device Market Business Segmentation

2.5 GaN Power Device Market Geographic Segmentation

2.6 Competition Outlook

2.7 Key Statistics

Chapter 3. Strategic Analysis

3.1 GaN Power Device Market Revenue Opportunities

3.2 Cost Optimization

3.3 Covid19 aftermath – Analyst view

3.4 GaN Power Device Market Digital Transformation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 DROC

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Market Impacting Trends

4.4 Porter’s 5-force Analysis

4.5 Market News – By Segments

Chapter 5. Segmentation & Statistics

5.1 Segmentation Overview

5.2 Demand Forecast & Market Sizing

Global GaN Power Device Market by Product Type 2019 – 2026 By Device Type (Power Device, RF Power Device) By Voltage Range (>600 Volt, 200–600 Volt, <200 Volt)

Global GaN Power Device Market by Application 2019 – 2026 By Application (Radio Frequency, Power Drives, Supply and Inverter, Others) By End-use Industry (Telecommunications, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Others (Healthcare and Industrial))



Chapter 6. Market Use case studies

Chapter 7. KOL Recommendations

Chapter 8. Investment Landscape

8.1 GaN Power Device Market Investment Analysis

8.2 Market M&A

8.3 Market Fund Raise & Other activity

Chapter 9. GaN Power Device Market – Competitive Intelligence

9.1 Company Positioning Analysis

9.1.1 Positioning – By Revenue

9.1.2 Positioning – By Business Score

9.1.3 Legacy Positioning

9.2 Competitive Strategy Analysis

9.2.1 Organic Strategies

9.2.2 Inorganic Strategies

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Company Profile data includes:

Company Overview

Performance Overview

Products / Services Overview

Recent Development and other Analysis

Chapter 11. Appendix

