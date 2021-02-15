Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) Market Recent Opportunities with Growth Forecasts by 2027 – Hytera Communications Corporation, ICOM, JVCKENWOOD, L3Harris Technologies

The Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) Market Research Report helps out market players to improve their business plans and ensure long-term success. The extensive research study provides in-depth information on Global Innovations, New Business Techniques, SWOT Analysis with Key Players, Capital Investment, Technology Innovation, and Future Trends Outlook.

Digital mobile radio is an international digital two-way radio standard developed by the European Telecommunications Standards Institute developed majorly to switch old analog standards with twice the channel capacity and help professional mobile users by ensuring advanced voice quality, functionality, security. This standard follows TDMA (Time Division Multiple Access) technology and since it is an open standard it becomes challenging for manufacturers to provide customers with better products than their competitors.

Competitive Landscape: Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) Market: Hytera Communications Corporation Ltd., ICOM Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corporation, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Leonardo S.P.A, Motorola Solutions, Inc., RELM Wireless Corporation, Simoco Wireless Solutions Limited, Tait Ltd., Thales Group

The global digital mobile radio (DMR) market is segmented on the basis of tire, industry vertical. On the basis of tire, market is segmented as tier 1 (unlicensed), tier 2 (conventional), tier 3 (trunked). On the basis of industry vertical, market is segmented as commercial, defense and public safety, mining, oil and gas, transportation, others

Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) Market Segment by Regions, Regional analysis covers: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

