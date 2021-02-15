Energy Management System Market Exploring Future Growth 2017-2025| Opportunities & Development

Future Market Insights provides analysis and forecast of the energy management system market between 2017 and 2025. The market value is expected to account a CAGR of 14.8% during forecast period. The study on energy management system demonstrates the market dynamics and trends globally across five regions North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa, which influence the current nature and future status of the energy management system market over the forecast period.

Report Description

The research report provides a detailed analysis of the energy management system market and provides insights on various factors driving popularity of these products and devices. The market study provides comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the market based on energy management system across different regions globally.

The growth of the energy management system market is driven by increasing demand for energy management solution in the commercial sectors, augmented energy prices, continuous increase in regulatory obligations and industry guidelines, strengthening company brand value and reputation, and vendors capitalizing on adoption of emerging technologies such as mobility, cloud, big data, and analytics

The report starts with an overview of the global energy management system market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes analysis of the key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the energy management system market. Impact analysis of the key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model is included in this report to facilitate clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

The global energy management system market is classified on the basis of deployment, vertical, and software. On the basis of deployment, the global energy management system market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based. By vertical, the global energy management system market is segmented into automotive, building automation, oil & gas, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, utilities & energy and others. By software, the global energy management system market is segmented into utility energy management, industrial energy management, enterprise carbon and energy management, and residential energy management.

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for energy management system across different regions. The section provides a detailed analysis covering the key trends, absolute dollar opportunity and BPS analysis.

The next section highlights detailed analysis of the energy management system market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2017–2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the energy management system market including latest technological developments as well as service offerings in the market. This study discusses the key trends within countries contributing to the growth of the market, as well as analyses degree at which the drivers are influencing this market in each region. The key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic, Benelux, Russia, Poland and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, and Japan, Australia & New Zealand), and MEA (North Africa, South Africa, GCC, and Rest of MEA).

This report evaluate the present scenario and the growth prospects of the energy management system market across various regions globally for the period 2017 –2025. We have considered 2016 as the base year and provide data for the trailing 12 months.

To calculate the size of the energy management system market, the methodology followed is by considering country-wise EHS solutions market, country-wise IT spending, country-wise scenario of each end-use application segment and respective consumer spending, adoption rates of energy management solutions across various verticals, related solutions and services across regions and revenue contribution of the top players. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the energy management system market will develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of different types of analyses, based on the technology trends.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the market.

As previously highlighted, the global energy management system market is split into a number of segments. All the segments in terms of deployment, vertical, software and based on different regions are analysed in terms of basis point to understand individual segment’s relative contribution to the market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of various key trends of the global energy management system market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global energy management system market.

In the final section of the report, we include a competitive landscape to provide clients with a dashboard view, based on categories of provider in the value chain, presence in energy management system portfolio and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the energy management system value chain and the potential players for the same. The report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the energy management system market. Examples of some of the key competitors covered in the scope of the report are International Business Machines Corporation, C.A Technologies, Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation PLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., Siemens AG, Honeywell International, Inc., Asea Brown Boveri (ABB) Ltd., General Electric Company, and Emerson Electric Co.

Key Segments Covered

By Deployment Cloud based On-premise



By Vertical Automotive Building Automation, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical Utilities & Energy Others

By Software Utility Energy Management Industrial Energy Management Enterprise Carbon and Energy Management Residential Energy Management.



Key Regions Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America



