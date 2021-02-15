Big Data Platform Market Views: Taking A Nimble Approach To 2021 | Microsoft, Teradata, IBM

The global Big Data Platform market expected to witness high demand in the forecasted period due to rising demand for data storage due to CORONA virus crises coupled with increasing the number of work from home users. The big data platform is a type of IT solution that combines the features and capabilities of several big data applications and utilities within a single solution. As the virus continues to intensify with new cases coming out every day, nations affected with coronavirus are also taking major steps to address this by using advanced technologies. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), AI and big data is playing a significant role to control the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Microsoft (United States), Teradata (United States), IBM (United States), Oracle (United States), SAS Institute (United States), Google (United States), Adobe (United States), AWS (United States), SAP (Germany), Salesforce (United States) and HPE (United States) are some of the key players that are part of study coverage. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Talend (United States), Qlik (United States), TIBCO Software (United States), Alteryx (United States), Sisense (United States), Informatica (United States), Cloudera (United States), Splunk (United States), Palantir Technologies (United States), 1010data (United States), Hitachi Vantara (United States), Fusionex (Malaysia), Information Builders (United States), Micro Focus (United Kingdom), MicroStrategy (United States), ThoughtSpot (United States) and Yellowfin (Australia).

Global Big Data Platform Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry.

Market Trend

Increasing Demand for Data Connectivity Through Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Environments

Incorporation of Digital Transformation in Top-Level Strategies

Market Drivers

Plummeting Technology Costs and Development of Open Source Big Data Software Frameworks

Opportunities

The Emergence of Artificial intelligence, IoT, and Blockchain With Big Data

Strengthening Regulatory Landscape for Data Protection

Restraints

The Dearth of the Skilled Workforce as well as Complexity in Insights Extraction

Challenges

Disconnect Between Consumers and Businesses Giving Rise to Privacy and Security Concerns

In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Big Data Platform market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.

The Big Data Platform market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Big Data Platform market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.

Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Big Data Platform Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

Key Market Features in Global Big Data Platform Market

The report highlights Big Data Platform market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Big Data Platform, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Big Data Platform Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Big Data Platform Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Big Data Platform Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Big Data Platform Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Big Data Platform Market Breakdown by Segments (by Deployment Mode (Cloud (Hybrid Cloud, Private Cloud, Public Cloud), On-Premises), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)), Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Government and Defense, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Goods, Media and Entertainment, Telecommunication and IT, Transportation and Logistics, Others), Business Function (Finance, Marketing and Sales, Human Resources (HR), Operations), Component (Solutions (Big Data Analytics, Data Discovery, Data Management, Data Visualization, Services (Managed Services, Profession Services)))

5.1 Global Big Data Platform Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Big Data Platform Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Big Data Platform Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Big Data Platform Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Big Data Platform Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Big Data Platform Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.

