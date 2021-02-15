Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 11.03%

Anti-counterfeiting packaging is the solution for preventing imitation and ensures the safety of the product. The anti-counterfeiting packaging has adopted by many product manufacturers, food products makers, and pharmaceutical players due to minimize loss and gain loyalty from customers. The counterfeiting activities have been increasing in pharmaceutical products, automotive parts, food product, cosmetic product, and others. These increasing counterfeiting activities are responsible for driving the Anti-counterfeiting packaging market. Additionally, increasing government initiative to promote anti-counterfeit packaging and increased health risk due to the poor quality of the product in the food industry are the factors that have been supplementing the overall growth of the market. However, high initial setup cost for anti-counterfeit packaging and lack of awareness about anti-counterfeit packaging is limiting the market. Moreover, rising demand from emerging industrial markets and increasing technology advancement to secured packaging can create a big opportunity in the forecasted year.

Latest released the research study on Global Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Avery Dennison Corporation (United States), CCL Industries Inc. (Canada), 3M Company (United States), DuPont (United States), AlpVision S.A (Switzerland), Zebra Technologies Corporation (United States), SICPA Holding SA (Switzerland), Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (United States), SAVI Technology, Inc. (United States) and Authentix, Inc. (United States). In the last few years, Global market of Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 11.03%.

Recent Industry Highlights:

In February 2018, Clariant (the global leader in specialty chemical) had introduced a new brand named as EQius. This new brand offers humidity-control packaging solutions and protection against anti-counterfeiting.

The Global Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Food Packaging, Pharmaceutical Packaging, Cosmetic and Personal Care Product Packaging, Others), End User Industry (Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Electronics & Automotive, Consumer Durables, Clothing & Apparel, Others), Technology (Barcodes, Radio-Frequency Identification, Holograms, Taggants, Packaging Designs, Others), Feature (Overt Features, Covert Features)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging

Chapter 4: Presenting the Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



