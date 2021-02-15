Plant-Based Beef Market : Size, Share, COVID-19 Impact, Trend, Opportunity , Forecast 2021 – 2027 | Kellogg’s(MorningStar Farms), Archer Daniels Midland Company

LOS ANGELES, United States: Considering Increasing demand for global Plant-Based Beef market, QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Plant-Based Beef Market Insights and Forecast to 2027“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Plant-Based Beef market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Plant-Based Beef market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Plant-Based Beef market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Kellogg’s(MorningStar Farms), Archer Daniels Midland Company, Symrise, Roquette, Tyson Foods, Sotexpro SA, Crown Soya Protein Group, Puris Proteins, Ingredion, Beneo GmbH, Glanbia, Fuji Oil Market Segment by Product Type: Soy-based Protein, Corn-based Protein, Wheat-based Protein, Others Market Segment by Application: , Retail, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Others

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2740077/global-plant-based-beef-market For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2740077/global-plant-based-beef-market Buy Now: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/baac8becbcbbdbc497aee693fa1fe602,0,1,global-plant-based-beef-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Plant-Based Beef market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plant-Based Beef market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Plant-Based Beef industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plant-Based Beef market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plant-Based Beef market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plant-Based Beef market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Plant-Based Beef Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Plant-Based Beef Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Soy-based Protein

1.4.3 Corn-based Protein

1.2.4 Wheat-based Protein

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Plant-Based Beef Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Retail

1.3.3 Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

1.3.4 Convenience Stores

1.3.5 Online Retail

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Plant-Based Beef Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Plant-Based Beef Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Plant-Based Beef Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Plant-Based Beef Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Plant-Based Beef Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Plant-Based Beef Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Plant-Based Beef Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Plant-Based Beef Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Plant-Based Beef Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Plant-Based Beef Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Plant-Based Beef Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Plant-Based Beef Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plant-Based Beef Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Plant-Based Beef Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Plant-Based Beef Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Plant-Based Beef Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plant-Based Beef Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Plant-Based Beef Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Plant-Based Beef Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Plant-Based Beef Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Plant-Based Beef Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Plant-Based Beef Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Plant-Based Beef Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Plant-Based Beef Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Plant-Based Beef Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Plant-Based Beef Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Plant-Based Beef Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Plant-Based Beef Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Plant-Based Beef Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Plant-Based Beef Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Plant-Based Beef Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Plant-Based Beef Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Plant-Based Beef Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Plant-Based Beef Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Plant-Based Beef Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Plant-Based Beef Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Plant-Based Beef Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Plant-Based Beef Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Plant-Based Beef Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Plant-Based Beef Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Plant-Based Beef Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Plant-Based Beef Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Plant-Based Beef Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Plant-Based Beef Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Plant-Based Beef Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Plant-Based Beef Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Plant-Based Beef Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Plant-Based Beef Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Plant-Based Beef Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Plant-Based Beef Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Plant-Based Beef Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Plant-Based Beef Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Plant-Based Beef Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Plant-Based Beef Revenue by Type (2017-2027)

7.2 Europe Plant-Based Beef Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Plant-Based Beef Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Plant-Based Beef Revenue by Application (2017-2027)

7.3 Europe Plant-Based Beef Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Plant-Based Beef Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Plant-Based Beef Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Plant-Based Beef Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Plant-Based Beef Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Plant-Based Beef Revenue by Type (2018-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Plant-Based Beef Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Plant-Based Beef Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Plant-Based Beef Revenue by Application (2018-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Plant-Based Beef Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Plant-Based Beef Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Plant-Based Beef Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Plant-Based Beef Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Plant-Based Beef Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Plant-Based Beef Revenue by Type (2019-2027)

9.2 Latin America Plant-Based Beef Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Plant-Based Beef Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Plant-Based Beef Revenue by Application (2019-2027)

9.3 Latin America Plant-Based Beef Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Plant-Based Beef Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Plant-Based Beef Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina 6 Middle East and Africa

6.1 Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Beef Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Beef Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Beef Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Beef Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Beef Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Beef Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Beef Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Beef Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Beef Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 UAE 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Kellogg’s(MorningStar Farms)

11.1.1 Kellogg’s(MorningStar Farms) Corporation Information

11.1.2 Kellogg’s(MorningStar Farms) Overview

11.1.3 Kellogg’s(MorningStar Farms) Plant-Based Beef Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Kellogg’s(MorningStar Farms) Plant-Based Beef Product Description

11.1.5 Kellogg’s(MorningStar Farms) Related Developments

11.2 Archer Daniels Midland Company

11.2.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company Corporation Information

11.2.2 Archer Daniels Midland Company Overview

11.2.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company Plant-Based Beef Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Archer Daniels Midland Company Plant-Based Beef Product Description

11.2.5 Archer Daniels Midland Company Related Developments

11.3 Symrise

11.3.1 Symrise Corporation Information

11.3.2 Symrise Overview

11.3.3 Symrise Plant-Based Beef Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Symrise Plant-Based Beef Product Description

11.3.5 Symrise Related Developments

11.4 Roquette

11.4.1 Roquette Corporation Information

11.4.2 Roquette Overview

11.4.3 Roquette Plant-Based Beef Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Roquette Plant-Based Beef Product Description

11.4.5 Roquette Related Developments

11.5 Tyson Foods

11.5.1 Tyson Foods Corporation Information

11.5.2 Tyson Foods Overview

11.5.3 Tyson Foods Plant-Based Beef Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Tyson Foods Plant-Based Beef Product Description

11.5.5 Tyson Foods Related Developments

11.6 Sotexpro SA

11.6.1 Sotexpro SA Corporation Information

11.6.2 Sotexpro SA Overview

11.6.3 Sotexpro SA Plant-Based Beef Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Sotexpro SA Plant-Based Beef Product Description

11.6.5 Sotexpro SA Related Developments

11.7 Crown Soya Protein Group

11.7.1 Crown Soya Protein Group Corporation Information

11.7.2 Crown Soya Protein Group Overview

11.7.3 Crown Soya Protein Group Plant-Based Beef Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Crown Soya Protein Group Plant-Based Beef Product Description

11.7.5 Crown Soya Protein Group Related Developments

11.8 Puris Proteins

11.8.1 Puris Proteins Corporation Information

11.8.2 Puris Proteins Overview

11.8.3 Puris Proteins Plant-Based Beef Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Puris Proteins Plant-Based Beef Product Description

11.8.5 Puris Proteins Related Developments

11.9 Ingredion

11.9.1 Ingredion Corporation Information

11.9.2 Ingredion Overview

11.9.3 Ingredion Plant-Based Beef Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Ingredion Plant-Based Beef Product Description

11.9.5 Ingredion Related Developments

11.10 Beneo GmbH

11.10.1 Beneo GmbH Corporation Information

11.10.2 Beneo GmbH Overview

11.10.3 Beneo GmbH Plant-Based Beef Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Beneo GmbH Plant-Based Beef Product Description

11.10.5 Beneo GmbH Related Developments

11.1 Kellogg’s(MorningStar Farms)

11.1.1 Kellogg’s(MorningStar Farms) Corporation Information

11.1.2 Kellogg’s(MorningStar Farms) Overview

11.1.3 Kellogg’s(MorningStar Farms) Plant-Based Beef Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Kellogg’s(MorningStar Farms) Plant-Based Beef Product Description

11.1.5 Kellogg’s(MorningStar Farms) Related Developments

11.12 Fuji Oil

11.12.1 Fuji Oil Corporation Information

11.12.2 Fuji Oil Overview

11.12.3 Fuji Oil Plant-Based Beef Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Fuji Oil Product Description

11.12.5 Fuji Oil Related Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Plant-Based Beef Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Plant-Based Beef Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Plant-Based Beef Production Mode & Process

12.4 Plant-Based Beef Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Plant-Based Beef Sales Channels

12.4.2 Plant-Based Beef Distributors

12.5 Plant-Based Beef Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Plant-Based Beef Industry Trends

13.2 Plant-Based Beef Market Drivers

13.3 Plant-Based Beef Market Challenges

13.4 Plant-Based Beef Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Plant-Based Beef Study 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.