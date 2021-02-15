3D Printed Wearables Market Key Companies and Analysis Top Trends by 2029

3D Printed Wearables Market: Overview

3D printed wearables are an amazing fusion of technology, fashion, and healthcare. The evolutionary drive for 3D printed wearables market has stemmed from the vast capabilities that wearable hold. The incorporation of 3D printed sensor in wearable devices has moved past the lab stage to commercialization stage. The key business proposition in the 3D printed wearables market is their use of biomonitoring applications. Wearable has taken the electronics a notch higher and the use of state-of-the-art additive manufacturing technologies in fabricating wearable has opened unprecedented avenue in medical and fashion industry. A wide spectrum of flexible materials can be used in 3D printing of diverse wearables such as shoes, clothing, makeup, suit, skin, and helmets.

Prosthetics and orthopedic implants are key product categories in the 3D printed wearables market. Miniaturization of flexible and stretchable electronics has made 3D printed wearable more useful. Manufacturers are emphasis on the comfort of the wearer, functionality of the wearable, and cost of the set-up.

3D Printed Wearables Market: Key Trends

New avenues in the 3D printed wearables market have come from constant advances made in the material sciences such as in mechatronics engineering. These advances are propelled increasingly by strides in nanomaterial fabrication. New techniques and new array of composites that can be 3D printed have expanded the capitalization avenues for industry players in the market. Another key trend propelling opportunities in the 3D printed wearables market is the vast potential they hold in delivering personalized therapies to patient populations, such as the developing of pressure sensitive devices for alleviating disease conditions.

Further, the demand for wearable sensors for monitoring vital health conditions has helped clinicians in diagnosing certain diseases, such as irritable bowel syndrome and glaucoma. Recently emerging trend of incorporating 3D printed wearable for diagnosing respiratory problems.

3D Printed Wearables Market: Competitive Assessment

Rising demand for 3D printed prosthetics has given business investors to tap into an incredible revenue potential in the market. Growing prospect of 3D printed wearables in fashion apparel has opened a new vast prospect for apparel makers and designers in the market to position their brand strategies. The demand for wearable consumer electronics has also expanded the canvas for players in the 3D printed wearables market.

Several wearable manufacturers are trying out various permutation and combinations to arrive at 3D printed wearable that can meet functionality, design, and aesthetics, keeping in mind the prevailing regulatory norms. Advances in IoT platforms have also helped carve out unique propositions in the 3D printed wearable market.Some of the aspiring industry players are LifeWatch AG, Everist Health, Omron Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Cyfuse Biomedical.

3D Printed Wearables Market: Regional Assessment

The key geographic regions seeing substantial revenue prospects are North America and Europe. The scope of commercialization in these regional markets is vast, given the strides made by wearable segment and the large-scale adoption of 3D manufacturing. The demand for personalized therapies in healthcare has spurred a spate of research in materials that can be used for 3D printing for fabricating wearable with amazing properties. Also, numerous medical device manufacturing companies are making spending on extracting the potential of wearable in therapeutics and diagnostics. For that matter, Asia Pacific has also seen some exciting avenues in recent years. The adoption of 3D printed wearable in fashion industry is also opening new avenues in the market.

