Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2023

he global market for exosome diagnostics and therapeutics should grow from $34.7 million in 2018 to $186.2 million by 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.9% for the period of 2018-2023.

This report represents a current and important business tool to evaluate new commercial opportunities in the exosome diagnostic, therapeutic and research tool markets. The geographic scope of this study covers the U.S. and companies worldwide. This market is complex and consists of a number of different sectors, each affected differently by scientific and technological development. The report identifies the main positive and negative factors in each sector and forecasts further trends and product and assay development in every category of this industry.

– An overview of the global market for exosome diagnostics and therapeutics

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Description of immunological compatibility, cargo capabilities and other intrinsic therapeutic activities of exosomes

– Details of isolation and detection techniques and description of reagents and tools used for exosome research

– Evaluation of exosomal proteins and nucleic acids as diagnostic biomarkers and discussion of their impact on microRNA, liquid biopsy and stem cell research industry

– Information on bioinformatics databases for exosome research and product development, including as ExoCarta, Vesiclopedia and EVpedia

– Company profiles of the prominent players, including Codiak BioSciences, Evox Therapeutics Ltd., Exosome Diagnostics Inc., HansaBioMed Life Sciences Ltd. (Lonza), NonoSomiX Inc., and System Biosciences (SBI)

Initially, exosome particles were considered “garbage” molecules secreted by cells. Today, many researchers are convinced that these tiny vesicles have unlimited potential in diagnostics and therapeutics, especially in oncology treatments.

By definition, exosomes are small membrane sacs/vesicles, approximately 30 to 100 nanometers (nm) in diameter, that are released by both healthy and cancerous cells. Substances from cell cytoplasm—such as genomic DNA, various RNA species, proteins and lipids—are encapsulated into exosomes and shed into the extracellular environment.

Research shows that all fluids in the human body contain exosomes, which can transfer cytoplasmic ingredients to other cells either locally or at distant sites. Once they reach the recipient cells, cytoplasmic ingredients can alter their biology. Thus, exosomes are widely being adopted by several end users, including hospitals, diagnostics centers and research institutions.

Scientists believe that various biomolecules in exosomes can be profiled and, consequently, may serve as useful biomarkers for different diseases. Nucleic acids such as RNA or DNA can be isolated from exosomes and further analyzed by various techniques. This is now efficiently done with the use of software provided by key players. The software used in exosome therapeutic and diagnostic applications are used for extraction, isolation and other purposes.Overall, the market for the exosome approach can be divided into three main segments: product, application and end user. The overall market is estimated to be worth $REDACTED million (see Summary Table below), with the potential to increase to $REDACTED million in the next five years with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED%.

This report evaluates the diagnostic market affected by exosome research and the further potential of exosome-based tests and assays. Indeed, an exosome approach represents the opportunity to expand and develop the liquid biopsy market, a growing sector in cancer diagnostics. Thus, increasing cancer prevalence worldwide generates huge opportunities for the liquid biopsy market. As per Our World in Data, about 42 million people worldwide had cancer in 2016, a more than two-fold increase from 1990. This report also highlights developments in therapeutic and drug development sectors. There is a significant potential for using exosome depletion as a way of treating disease; cancer-generated

exosomes can inhibit the immune response and stimulate angiogenesis, the development of new blood vessels. Consequently, if these exosomes are removed, tumor growth might be inhibited, and anticancer agents can work more efficiently.

In addition, there is a potential for exosomes to be used as targeted delivery vehicles of therapeutic molecules to cancer cells—for example, delivering small interfering RNA-specific molecules (siRNA) for a particular oncogene expressed in a tumor cell. As per the U.S. National Library of Medicine, cell-based exosomes have a large number of roles and targets. Also, various studies have shown that exosomes have the potential to deliver various types of cargo to target cells efficiently.

