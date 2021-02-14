Global GENERIC E-LEARNING COURSES Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025

Global Generic E-learning Courses Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

E-learning refers to learning through electronic gadgets, such as PCs, notebooks, and tablets. It is backed by ICT that enables users to learn 24/7 learning from any access point. The curriculum of e-learning includes archived and real-time information. There is no set standard of e-learning method used in the education market. Differentiation is primarily based on the type of content delivered and the mode of instruction, which could be classroom based, virtual, or blended learning environment.

An augmented demand for distance learning programs is one of the key factors driving the growth of this market globally. Distance learning offers learning opportunities to people across the globe, especially to those who find it difficult to attend universities due to financial, geographical, time constraints. Most distance learning programs are delivered online or in the form of books and CDS. This market is likely to witness significant growth in the coming years as an increasing number of universities in the US have started providing online courses and have added a variety of new courses to their existing programs. One of the main reasons for this is the easy availability of low-cost software platforms that allow these universities to create, deliver, and efficiently manage courses online.

North America dominated the global generic e-learning courses market and is expected to reach close to USD 23 billion by 2020. The availability of a good IT infrastructure enables universities in the US and Canada to reach out to their students through virtual classrooms. Factors such as the incorporation of bring your own devices (BYOD) scheme in educational institutions and increasing mobile browsing by students will contribute to the growth of this market in the region.

In 2018, the global Generic E-learning Courses market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Generic E-learning Courses status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Generic E-learning Courses development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cegos

Macmillan Learning

Pearson Education

Skillsoft

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Courses

Content

Market segment by Application, split into

Academic

Corporate

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Generic E-learning Courses status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Generic E-learning Courses development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Generic E-learning Courses are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

