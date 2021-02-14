Global STREET AND ROADWAY LIGHTING Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025

Global Street and Roadway Lighting Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025
This report focuses on the global Street and Roadway Lighting status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Street and Roadway Lighting development in United States, Europe and China.
Street and roadway lighting is a raised source of light on the edge of a road or path.
Because of the rapid urbanization and expansion of cities around the world, the street and roadway lighting market will grow rapidly.
In 2017, the global Street and Roadway Lighting market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Koninklijke Philips
Cree
General Electric
Eaton
Osram Licht
Acuity Brands
Hubbell
Kingsun Optoelectronic
Thorn Lighting
LED Roadway Lighting
Syska LED
Virtual Extension
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Conventional Lighting
Smart Lighting
Market segment by Application, split into
Highways
Street and Roadways
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Street and Roadway Lighting status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Street and Roadway Lighting development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Street and Roadway Lighting are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
