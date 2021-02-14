Global CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2024

North America Market Insights on Cloud Infrastructure: Insights and Forecast 2018-2024: Emphasis on Deployment Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud), Public Cloud Services (SaaS, PaaS, IaaS, Cloud Advertising, BPaaS), End User (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Retail, Telecom & IT, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Government Agencies, Education, Energy, Manufacturing, Other Industries)

With the tremendous boost in digital innovation at global scale, cloud computing has emerged as computing paradigm where the number of enterprises is diverting their IT Spending towards the various digital platforms and cloud computing one among the key trends. Cloud computing is one such technological transformation where the number of systems are connected in private or public networks and focus on the provision of dynamically scalable infrastructure for application, data and file storage. It possesses the potential to transform the data center from a capital-intensive unit to variable priced environment. With the advent of cloud services, there is a considerable shift of these resources into the cloud which offers cost-effective benefits to both consumers and businesses.

North America occupied the prominent position in cloud computing in 2014 and is geared to continue to its dominance in years to come. Cloud infrastructure market in North America was accounted at US 138.5 Billion in 2017, it is further anticipated that by 2024 it will flourish to US XXX Billion registering the growth of XX during 2018-2024 period. The US and Canada constitute as the leading regions that have drastically implemented cloud computing in their business operations while Mexico follow the suit. Cloud computing business in North America has witnessed healthy expansion not only in terms of adoption but also in terms of revenue. Earmark of leading vendors in cloud infrastructure services and considerable adoption of personal cloud services by numerous players operating in the cloud services across the globe is supporting the augmentation of North America cloud computing market. Furthermore, rising investments by various organizations in IT Infrastructure and cloud services and promotion of Cross-Border Privacy Rules by the United States is further anticipated to expand the opportunities for the region. For instance, Walmart recently has entered into 5 year deal with Microsoft to enhance broad base of cloud a strategy that is expected to further support the retail giant to accelerate its digital transformation.

Taking into consideration, the market drivers, shift towards subscription based model, augmenting internet penetration and technical and innovative upgradation have tremendously bolstered the cloud computing services in North America Cloud Infrastructure Market. Cloud computing has significantly allowed the sharing and scalable deployment of services from almost any location and customer is billed based on actual usage. Moreover, higher per capita GDP in US and Canada has significantly enabled high information and communication technology adoption. Moreover, total mobile data usage is also anticipated to grow by more than 35% annually by 2021. However, hindering factors pertaining to security concerns and interoperability of technology in terms of privacy related to storing and securing the data and monitoring the use of cloud by service providers needs to be addressed.

Insights Presented in the Report:

The report analyses the cloud Infrastructure service majorly for public and private deployment model in North America region. To further add to the analysis the report also segments the market based on cloud infrastructure service, end user industry which is deployed in different country worldwide.

The report analysis all the potential countries which has showcased increased deployment of cloud service over the last decade. Public and private cloud deployment model is further bifurcated into different services including public cloud (Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Business process as a Service (BPaaS) and cloud advertising. Cloud advertising public cloud services dominated the market in 2017 with a market share of 44%.

Private cloud deployment model is segregated into managed hosting and Co-Location and former held the maximum share in the cloud market of North America. It has been estimated that Managed Hosting will account US 114 Billion revenues by 2024.

The report also analysis the different potential end-user industries who are most frequent adaptor and are most likely to be the likely to be the growth driver for the industry. Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Retail industry, Telecom & IT, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Government agencies, Education, Energy and Manufacturing among others are the major end user industry analyzed during the study. In the Telecom & IT sector huge amount of data are generated owing to this, the sector has emerged as the largest adopter of cloud computing in 2017.

For better understanding of the geographical penetration of Cloud Service market in North America, the market is analyzed based on its outreach in the countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico and rest of North America. North America held the largest market share in the global cloud computing market in due to advanced digital infrastructure availability and the increase in demand of cloud computing in educational institutions. The US is the fastest growing country into cloud computing business since numerous US based players are partnering together to enhance their business and continue their strong presence in international market. US cloud infrastructure market registered US 125 Billion during 2017. In addition, Canada also continues to capture second largest position into cloud infrastructure operations. Huge adoption of various cloud related services by enterprises and consistent and increasing investment in infrastructure-based solutions are expected to support the growth of Canada cloud computing market

Since, there are plenty of companies vying for a piece of the worldwide cloud infrastructure market, North America cloud computing market report also highlights few prominent players operating in the cloud infrastructure market. Key companies operating the ever-growing cloud infrastructure market includes Cisco System Inc., Equinix Inc., Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Salesforce.com, AT&T Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., DXC Technology Company, HP Inc., and Rackspace Hosting Inc. These companies have been operating in this sector for several years and have diversified product portfolios, innovative technologies, and strong distribution networks worldwide.

