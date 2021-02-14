AMT Market Share, Growth & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players by 2027

Automated manual transmission (AMT) is a electro-hydraulic mechanism for automating manual transmission, which is derived from Formula-1. It combines comfort of use with a reduction in consumption, and can be applied to any transmission, with production costs that are low as compared to the traditional automatic transmissions.

Growth in demand for fuel-efficient transmission systems and elimination of drivers behavioral impact on the vehicle drive the global automated manual transmission (AMT) market. However, heavy & complex nature of AMT impede the market growth. Increase in shift from mechanical to automated driving systems offers a major opportunity for market expansion.

The global automated manual transmission (AMT) market is segmented on the basis of the application and region. Based on a application, it is bifurcated into HCV, and MCV. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Market Key Segments:

By Application

* HCV

* MCV

Key Market Players Profiled In The Report

* MACK TRUCKS

* Allison Transmission Inc.

* Shaanxi Fast Gear Co., Ltd.

* Detroit Diesel Corporation

* AB Volvo

* Eaton

* ZF Friedrichshafen AG

* WABCO

* Aisin World Corp. of America

* FCA US LLC.

