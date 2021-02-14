Rocket Liquid Propulsion Market Growth, Competitive Landscape, Driving Factors and Challenges Analysis 2027

A rocket can be aircraft, spacecraft, missile, or a vehicle which generates thrust. Thrust is generated by propulsion system of the rocket. Rocket engines use three states of propellants: solid, liquid, and hybrid (combination of solid and liquid propellants). Solid rocket engines use solid fuels, generates high thrust, and are more reliable than other propulsion systems. However, solid rocket engines do not have the capability of restart. While liquid rocket engine uses liquid fuel & oxygen (or other oxidizer). The fuel & oxidizer are mixed in the combustion chamber of the liquid propulsion system. In liquid propulsion rocket, the flow of fuel to the engine can be controlled. In addition, the amount of thrust generated can also be regulated in the liquid propulsion rockets. The other advantage of rocket liquid propulsion is that engine can be turned off or on as needed.

Regions covered

North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa

Companies covered

Antrix Corporation Limited, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Aerojet Rocketdyne., Safran, BLUE ORIGIN, Virgin Galactic, JSC KUZNETSOV, Yuzhmash, and ROCKET LAB USA

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Rise in demand for rocket propulsion owing to increase in number of space expeditions, rise in adoption of advanced liquid propulsion engines, and surge in commercial applications of the space industry are some of the major factors that drive the growth of the rocket liquid propulsion system market. However, political insurgencies between nations and lack of measures for disposal of orbital debris are the factors which are restraining the growth of the global rocket liquid propulsion system market. On the contrary, the introduction of space tourism and maturing technology of reusable rockets are expected to further contribute in the demand for rocket liquid propulsion in the future.

Maturing technology of reusable rockets

Major government bodies and private companies are investing heavily on research & development for the advancement of rocket liquid propulsion systems. Recently, few companies have started to demonstrate technology of reusable rockets. For instance, NASA has demonstrated their reusable rocket (Falcon 9) in July 2019. Further, SpaceX and Blue Origin have also recently demonstrated their reusable rockets. Use of such reusable rockets can reduce cost of every launch from 500 million USD to 50 million USD. Hence, such reduction in operational cost will boost the demand of reusable rockets and thereby will contribute in the growth of the global rocket liquid propulsion market.

Key benefits of the report: