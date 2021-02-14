Body Contouring Devices Market Leading 10 Key-Players Revenue, Shares, Sales and Forecasts Till 2026 | COVID19 Impact Analysis | InForGrowth

The report titled Body Contouring Devices Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2026)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Body Contouring Devices market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Body Contouring Devices industry. Growth of the overall Body Contouring Devices market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Body Contouring Devices Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Body Contouring Devices industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Body Contouring Devices market in 2021.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2026 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2026 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Body Contouring Devices market segmented on the basis of Product Type:

Skin Tightening and Resurfacing

Cellulite Treatment

Liposuction

Other Body Contouring Devices market segmented on the basis of Application:

Hospitals

Beauty Orthopedic Hospitals

Others The major players profiled in this report include:

Lumenis

Cynosure

Meridian

Alma Lasers

Celeste

Syneron Medical

Zeltiq Aesthetics

VLCC Healthcare

Asclepion

Lutronic

Cutera

Fotona

Misonix Inc.

Sanuwave Health Inc.

Palomar Medical Technologies Inc.

Dynatronics

Ilooda

Sound Surgical Technologies LLC.

Chromogenex Technologies LTD

Pollogen Ltd.

Invasix Ltd

UltraShape Ltd.

Solta Medical Inc.

Medicis Pharmaceutical Corporation

Erchonia Inc.