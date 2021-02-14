Global Agrochemical Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact ( 2020)

This report focuses on Agrochemical volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Agrochemical market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bayer Crop Science

BASF

Nutrien

CF Industries Holdings

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan

Yara International

Monsanto Company

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Company

DowDuPont

Syngenta AG.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fertilizers

Crop Protection Chemicals

Plant Growth Regulators

Others

Segment by Application

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

