Global CONSTRUCTION INSURANCE Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026 

COVID-19 Impact on Global Construction Insurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Construction Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Construction Insurance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Allianz

AIG

Tokio Marine

ACE&Chubb

XL Group

QBE

Zurich Insurance

AXA

Beazley

Munich Re

Mapfre

Manulife

Nationwide

State Farm

Berkshire Hathaway

Liberty Mutual

Travelers

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Professional Liability

Property and Casualty

Market segment by Application, split into

Agency

Bancassurance

Digital & Direct Channels

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Construction Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Construction Insurance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Construction Insurance are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

