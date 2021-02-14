Global COVID-19 Impact on In-vitro Diagnostic Services Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact (2020-2021)

This report covers market size and forecasts of In-vitro Diagnostic Services, including the following market information:

Global In-vitro Diagnostic Services Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global In-vitro Diagnostic Services Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global In-vitro Diagnostic Services Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global In-vitro Diagnostic Services Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include BioRad, DexCom, Nova Biomedical, OraSure, Pearl Pathways, Phenomenex, Qiagen, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens, Sysmex, Thermofisher, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Infectious Testing

Diabetes Testing

Molecular Testing

Tissue Testing

Based on the Application:

Hospitals

Point-Of-Care Testing

Laboratories

Academic Institutes

