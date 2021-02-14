Global AUTOMATED BREACH AND ATTACK SIMULATION Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2027 

Automated Breach and Attack Simulation – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation market is accounted for $93.94 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,683.07 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 37.8% during the forecast period. Some of the factors such as demand for prioritizing security investments and complexity in managing vulnerabilities from various sources are driving the market. However, the highly crowded security industry is hampering the market.

Automated breach and attack simulation is utilized to have protected and secure systems in the PC frameworks. These arrangements pursue simple steps for installation and also require low cost for maintenance comparatively. This technology is conveyed from the cloud-based platforms for effective results. Breach and attack simulation offers security testing reliably to keep misfortune from the cyber attacks.

By application, configuration management segment is expected to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. This management application implements the database of detailed elements of the organization which are used in the management of its IT services. It establishes an authentic repository of information about the IT components and provides an accurate configuration to enable quick decision making.

By geography, North America is probably going to have an immense interest during the forecast period owing to its advancements in terms of technologies and infrastructures. It considers cybersecurity as a significant component of administration departments’ Information Technology (IT) modernization efforts. The US is expected to witness growth, owing to the presence of several vendors that offer the best breach and attack simulation solutions.

Some of the key players in global automated breach and attack simulation market include AttackIQ, Qualys, Cymulate, Rapid7, SafeBreach, DXC Technology, XM Cyber, FireEye, Cronus Cyber Technologies, Skybox Security, Threatcare, Firemon, NopSec, and Mazebolt, Scythe.

Offerings Covered:

Services

Platforms/Tools

Software

Applications Covered:

Patch Management

Threat Intelligence

Configuration Management

Team Assessment

Other Applications

End Users Covered:

Managed Service Providers

Enterprise

Data-Centers

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the client’s interest (Note: Depends on feasibility check)

Competitive Benchmarking

Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

