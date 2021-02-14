Metabolomics Services Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Metabolomics Services Market Analysis

The metabolomics services market size is predicted to touch USD 16,291.0 million at a 7.77% CAGR between 2016-2025, reveals the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Metabolomics is a study of unique chemical processes that are inside the cells and involves metabolites. This collection of metabolites in its entirety in an organism, organ, tissue, or biological cell is known as metabolome. These are the final products of cellular processes. Metabolomics is widely used in personalized medicine, functional genomics, nutrigenomics, toxicology testing, drug discovery, metabolomics profiling services such as biomarker discovery, among others.

Numerous factors are adding to the metabolomics services market demand. Such factors, as revealed by the latest MRFR report, include increasing application in the biotechnological and life science industry, technological advances in instrumentation, and increasing incidence of diseases like cardiac diseases, neurological disorders, and cancer worldwide. Additional factors adding to the metabolomics services market share include the growing necessity for toxicology testing, burgeoning demand for personalized medicine, and rising biotech & pharmaceutical research and development expenditure.

On the contrary, strict government regulations/policies and high instrument cost are factors that may limit the metabolomics services market growth over the forecast period.

Metabolomics Services Market Segmentation

The Market Research Future Report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the metabolomics services market based on application and product & service.

By product & service, the metabolomics services market is segmented into mass spectrometry, metabolomics bioinformatics services, and chromatography. Chromatography is a method used in the laboratory to separate a mixture. It is of four types- paper chromatography, thin-layer chromatography, gas chromatography, and liquid chromatography. Bioinformatic tools and services are needed to perform essential functions like database functionalities and statistical analyses. It also helps researchers to decide that metabolites that are most meaningful biologically. Mass spectrometry is an advanced method to determine a compound’s molecular weight. Of these, metabolomics bioinformatics services will lead the market over the forecast period for its tremendous progress that is predicted to grow further for the use of parameter estimation techniques and robust algorithms in life-science analysis and research.

y application, the metabolomics services market is segmented into food, agriculture, biomedical, and pharmaceutical.

Metabolomics Services Market Regional Analysis

By region, the global metabolomics services market covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the Americas will spearhead the market over the forecast period for the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases and cancer.

The global metabolomics services market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period for the constant innovations in medical devices to augment the quality of life, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the presence of several top medical device companies in the region.

The global metabolomics services market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a quick pace over the forecast period. Factors adding to the global metabolomics services market growth in the region include entry of leading companies, especially in developing countries, increase in R&D centers, growing disposable income, rising number of research and development organizations, and emerging healthcare infrastructure.

The global metabolomics services market in the MEA is predicted to have a small share during the forecast period for lack of adequate healthcare infrastructure and low per capita income.

Metabolomics Services Market Key Players

Leading players profiled in the global metabolomics services market report include Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Human Metabolome Technologies America Inc. (Japan), Metabolon, INC (US), Creative Proteomics (US), Biocrates Life Sciences AG (Austria), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), TMIC (Canada), Bruker (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), and Waters (US).

Metabolomics Services Industry News

March 2020: Regenr8 has joined hands with Physician’s Lab of Boca Raton to develop the first-ever epigenetic analysis- Epigenetic Biomarker Profile for determining the impact on an individual’s environment on his/her unique gene function by using the advanced diagnostic capabilities of the Physicians Lab for identifying different metabolites created from the enzymatic and metabolic cellular processes of tested individuals. This advanced metabolomic diagnostics will offer assessments of sleep markers, key vitamin markers, neurotransmitter metabolites, and much more.

