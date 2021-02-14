Telehealth Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Telehealth Market Research, Report 2020, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Industry Analysis by Component (Hardware, Software and Services), by Mode of Delivery (Web/Cloud-Based and On-Premise), by Application (Radiology, Cardiology, Primary Care, Neurophysiology and others), by End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Home Care and others) and by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa) – Global Forecast till 2024

Telehealth Market Overview:

Global telehealth market is on a path to score a CAGR of 22.74% and surpass a valuation of USD 16,173.8 Million by 2024. Market Research Future (MRFR) marks 2019 to 2024 as the forecast period. The telehealth sector is expected to thrive on the core concept it offers of sharing information using a digital platform to improve communication. It enables several functions like electronic consultations, video conferencing, remote monitoring, and wireless communications. Growing demand for easy access to various healthcare services, cost-effective and systematic procedure, hike in investment, better research & development facilities, improved IT sector, and others are factors that ensure growth for the market. But the possibility of information leakage through hacking can prevent the market from having easy growth.

Telehealth Market Competitive Analysis:

Telehealth market is witnessing a strong ingress of new entrants who are impacting the market with their latest innovations. This is also making the market competitive as established players are trying to capitalize on the opportunities available and increase their profit margin. MRFR listed a few to ensure a better understanding of the market and it includes companies like

Siemens (Germany)

Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

AMD Global Telemedicine Inc. (US)

Right Health (Canada)

American Well (US)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (US)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

GlobalMed (US)

Care Innovations LLC (US)

Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)

InTouch Technologies Inc. (US)

Medtronic PLC (Ireland)

Maple (Canada)

Cisco Systems Inc. (US)

Cerner Corporation (US)

Dialogue (Canada)

Livecare Health (Canada)

Telehealth Market Segmentation

Component, application, mode of delivery, and end user are four definite segments that have been discussed in the global market report on the telehealth sector. MRFR included these segments to provide better insights regarding various intricacies of the market.

Global Telehealth Market, by Component

Services Remote Monitoring Real-Time Interactions Store-and-Forward Consultations



Hardware Monitoring Devices Stationary Wearable Medical Peripherals Blood Pressure Monitors ECG Monitors Pulse Oximeters Blood Glucose Meters Peak Flow Meters Otoscopes Others



