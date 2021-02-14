Scoliosis Treatment Market Analysis Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Highlights

Various factors are adding to the global scoliosis treatment market growth. Such factors, according to the new MRFR report, include cost-effective drugs, availability of scoliosis treatment, lack of exercise during puberty, which increases the risk of different spine disorders, rising cases of spine disorders, and increasing prevalence of scoliosis disease.

On the contrary, high treatment or procedure cost and little understanding about the disorders, as well as the treatment options available are factors that may limit the scoliosis treatment market growth over the forecast period.

Scoliosis Treatment Market Segmentation

The MRFR report offers an inclusive segmental analysis of the global scoliosis treatment market report based on the distribution channel, product, and disease.

By disease, the scoliosis treatment market is segmented into adolescent idiopathic scoliosis and infantile idiopathic scoliosis. Of these, the adolescent idiopathic scoliosis segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By product, the scoliosis treatment market is segmented into lumbosacral orthosis (LSO), thoracolumbosacral orthosis (TLSO), and cervical thoracic lumbar sacral orthosis (CTLSO). Of these, the CTLSO segment will dominate the scoliosis treatment market during the forecast period for the growing demand for spine surgeries.

Scoliosis Treatment Market Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the scoliosis treatment market report covers the recent trends & growth opportunities across North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), & the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Among these, North America is likely to lead the market over the forecast period. Factors boosting scoliosis treatment market growth in the region include the presence of leading key manufacturers, higher patient safety, maximum reimbursement coverage, and increasing awareness & programs held by key skilled and trained professionals. Besides, increasing use of branded support braces and rising surgical procedures are all adding to the market growth. The US & Canada are the chief contributors in the region for sophisticated healthcare infrastructure.

The scoliosis treatment market in Europe is likely to possess the second-largest share during the forecast period. Favorable reimbursement policies, high expenditure on R&D by government bodies, higher prevalence of the disease, increasing awareness among people, and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure are adding market growth.

The scoliosis treatment market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to develop at a high CAGR over the forecast period for rising awareness about the disorder and its treatment, increasing healthcare spending, availability of branded braces and supports, advanced healthcare settings, and surging population. Besides, product launches, constant technological advancements, and easy accessibility of management options are also adding market growth. Japan, China, India, Brazil, and Russia are the chief contributors in the region.

The scoliosis treatment market in Latin Ameri

